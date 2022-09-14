Bomba Estéreo and Manu Chao Drop New Song “Me Duele”: Stream

Bomba Estéreo have teamed up with the iconic French-Spanish musician Manu Chao to share the new song, “Me Duele.”

The track was recorded in singer Liliana Saumet’s home studio on the Caribbean coast of Colombia. “We are very happy to collaborate with one of the greatest artists ever,” Simon Mejia of Bomba Estéreo’s said in a statement (via Pitchfork). “This song was created during a wonderful organic collaboration. It’s a song about how pain can always find its relief during difficult times and life can come back to its essential beauty.”

“Me Duele” comes with a music video directed by Gustavo Cerquera Benjumea, and you can check it out below.

Bomba Estéreo are currently on tour in support of their 2021 album, Deja. Tickets are available here, and you can peruse the full list of dates after the jump.

Bomba Estéreo 2022 Tour Dates:

09/16 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

09/17 — Miami, FL @ Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

09/19 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

09/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

09/21 — New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

09/23 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/24 — Chicago, IL @ Goose Island 312 Block Party

09/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

09/28 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/01 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/02 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/06 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

11/11 — San Juan, PR @ Coca Cola Music Hall

11/16 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

11/18 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/19 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

11/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg (The Max)

11/22 — Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

11/23 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/24 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/26 — Warsaw, PL @ Klub Stodola

11/27 — Vienna, AT @ Flex

11/29 — Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

12/01 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

12/03 — Barcelona, ES @ St Jordi Club