Bomba Estéreo and Manu Chao Drop New Song “Me Duele”: Stream

"It’s a song about how pain can always find its relief during difficult times and life can come back to its essential beauty"

Bomba Estéreo (photo by Valerie Amor) and Manu Chao (Frenciscobcn)
September 14, 2022 | 12:16pm ET

    Bomba Estéreo have teamed up with the iconic French-Spanish musician Manu Chao to share the new song, “Me Duele.”

    The track was recorded in singer Liliana Saumet’s home studio on the Caribbean coast of Colombia. “We are very happy to collaborate with one of the greatest artists ever,” Simon Mejia of Bomba Estéreo’s said in a statement (via Pitchfork). “This song was created during a wonderful organic collaboration. It’s a song about how pain can always find its relief during difficult times and life can come back to its essential beauty.”

    “Me Duele” comes with a music video directed by Gustavo Cerquera Benjumea, and you can check it out below.

    Related Video

    Bomba Estéreo are currently on tour in support of their 2021 album, DejaTickets are available here, and you can peruse the full list of dates after the jump.

    Bomba Estéreo 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/16 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
    09/17 — Miami, FL @ Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
    09/19 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    09/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
    09/21 — New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
    09/23 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    09/24 — Chicago, IL @ Goose Island 312 Block Party
    09/27 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
    09/28 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    10/01 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    10/02 — Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
    10/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    10/06 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
    11/11 — San Juan, PR @ Coca Cola Music Hall
    11/16 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    11/18 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan
    11/19 — Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
    11/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg (The Max)
    11/22 — Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
    11/23 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    11/24 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    11/26 — Warsaw, PL @ Klub Stodola
    11/27 — Vienna, AT @ Flex
    11/29 — Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
    12/01 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    12/03 — Barcelona, ES @ St Jordi Club

