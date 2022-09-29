Timothée Chalamet Is Out for Blood in Trailer for Bones and All: Watch

“I didn’t know I had permission to murder and to maim,” Leonard Cohen sings on “You Want It Darker,” making it the perfect soundtrack for the trailer to Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming cannibal love story, Bones and All.

Bones and All reunites Timothée Chalamet with the Call Me by Your Name director and is based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name. It takes place in the ’80s and follows a pair of teenage cannibals named Lee (Chalamet) and Maren (Taylor Russell) as they travel across the United States.

In the clip, we see the young lovers on the run while causing all sorts of mayhem to satisfy their darkest desires. Chalamet doesn’t seem to mind getting his hands dirty to settle their bloodlust. Along the way, a stranger tries to give them some advice. “You look like the kind who’s convinced himself he’s got this under his thumb,” he says. “But you pull on one little thread and poof!”

Watch the full Bones and All trailer below.

Per the official logline, Bones and All is “a story of first love between a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society and an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a 1,000-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

Guadagnino directed the film off a screenplay by his Suspiria collaborator David Kajganich. The ensemble cast also includes Chloë Sevigny, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, and David Gordon-Green. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross provided the film’s soundtrack.

Bones and All premieres in select theaters on November 18th ahead of its wide release on November 23rd.