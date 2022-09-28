Menu
Brandi Carlile Unveils In These Silent Days Acoustic Re-Release In the Canyon Haze: Stream

An acoustic reimagining of the folk artist's 2021 LP

Brandi Carlile, photo by Ben Kaye
September 28, 2022 | 10:01am ET

    Brandi Carlile is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her album In These Silent Days by releasing an acoustic version of the LP called In the Canyon Haze. Listen to the re-recorded album below.

    Instead of offering a more conventional deluxe version of In These Silent Days, Carlile thought she’d give her fans something more than just a glorified re-release. “I knew I wanted to offer our fans more than just the usual ‘bonus track’ that always feels like a creative way to ask fans to buy your album twice,” she said in a statement. “So, the twins (Phil and Tim Hanseroth) and I locked ourselves in the attic studio in my barn just like the old days… and we reimagined our entire record.”

    In the Canyon Haze includes the same 10 songs as In These Silent Days, plus a cover of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.” Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

    Carlile is currently on the road. Next month will be highlighted by performances at TD Garden in Boston and Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets to those shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster. Earlier this year, the artist appeared on Allison Russell’s new song “You’re Not Alone,” and before that, she welcomed Joni Mitchell to the Newport Folk Festival stage for a rare public performance.

    In the Canyon Haze Artwork:

    In the Canyon Haze Tracklist:
    01. Right on Time
    02. You and Me on the Rock
    03. This Time Tomorrow
    04. Broken Horses
    05. Letter to the Past
    06. Mama Werewolf
    07. When You’re Wrong
    08. Stay Gentle
    09. Sinners, Saints and Fools
    10. Throwing Good After Bad
    11. Space Oddity (David Bowie cover)

