Britney Spears Says She’ll Probably Never Perform Again

Britney Spears might never hit us one more time. The pop star posted on social media Sunday (September 11th) saying she “won’t probably perform again” [sic] due the trauma of her recently-ended 13-year conservatorship.

Spears broke the news in a since-deleted caption on Instagram, in which she also lamented the creative decisions her team made on her behalf: “I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one — Work Bitch…the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,” she wrote (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The singer continued: “I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me…just saying…2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever…and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour…they never showed me any.… I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

Spears also went on to say that she was uncomfortable with the number of dancers onstage with her during her four-year Vegas residency, which ended 2017 and marked her last-ever live performance.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as fuck and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” Spears concluded.

Spears has been especially vocal about the emotional abuse she experienced at the hands of her family since her conservatorship was officially terminated 10 months ago. In August, she shared a lengthy voice memo taking aim at her father Jamie Spears, saying that she felt like “my family threw me away.” Spears entered the conservatorship under her father in February 2008, and it was only terminated after Jamie Spears agreed to step down as conservator and petitioned the court to end it. The singer, who recently released her Elton John-assisted comeback single “Hold Me Closer,” also promises more shocking stories in her upcoming memoir.