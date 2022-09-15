Menu
Bruce Springsteen Announces Nebraska 40th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

It's Vinyl Me, Please's latest Essentials Record of the Month

Bruce Springsteen Nebraska 40th anniversary vinyl me please reissue
Bruce Springsteen, photo by Ross Marino/Getty Image
September 15, 2022 | 3:21pm ET

    Bruce Springsteen is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his sixth studio album, Nebraska, with a special vinyl reissue.

    Originally released on September 30th, 1982, Nebraska is Vinyl Me, Please’s Essentials Record of the Month for October 2022. The reissue was pressed on exclusive Black Smoke vinyl, with an art print by Justin A. McHugh. It was half-speed mastered by renowned recording engineer Barry Grint (Madonna, Sean Combs, The Beatles).

    The listening notes booklet was penned by journalist Peter Ames Carlin, author of the Bruce Springsteen biography Bruce. Sign up for Vinyl Me, Please’s monthly Essentials subscription service here to pick up your copy. Get a preview of the reissue’s packaging below.

    Related Video

    Often cited as one of Springsteen’s most influential works, the bleak Nebraska tells first-person stories of characters pushed to the brink of society. All of the songs on the album were recorded as demos on a four-track. Springsteen had originally intended to re-record the tracks with The E Street Band, but decided to release the songs as they were after being unable to recapture the feel of the original recordings.

    Earlier this month, New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. went after Springsteen as part of an inquiry into Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” model. Springsteen, who recently became a grandfather, has mapped out a 2023 reunion tour with The E Street Band. Grab your tickets here.

    Nebraska 40th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Tracklist:
    Side A
    01. Nebraska
    02. Atlantic City
    03. Mansion on the Hill
    04. Johnny 99
    05. Highway Patrolman

    Side B
    01. State Trooper
    02. Used Cars
    03. Open All Night
    04. My Father’s House
    05. Reason to Believe

