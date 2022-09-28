Caleb Landry Jones Announces New Album Gadzooks Vol 2, Shares “Touchdown Yolk”: Stream

Everyone loves a two-parter, which is why actor-musician Caleb Landry Jones has announced Gadzooks Vol. 2, the appropriately titled follow up to 2021’s Gadzooks Vol. 1. The album is out November 4th via Sacred Bones, while first single “Touchdown Yolk” is available to stream now.

Jones recorded Gadzooks Vol. 2 with Nic Jodoin and Drew Erickson at Los Angeles’ Valentine Recording Studios, the birthplace of records by The Beach Boys and Frank Zappa. Based on the opaque poem the artist shared in announcing the album, it appears those legends of psychedelia came through during the recording process.

“I’m aware of only half the picture,” Jones writes. “It comes down upon me like a heavy rain. The psycho Deli is out of mustard and all the Porn Stars won’t leave their homes. I’m out only to get myself, but don’t get in the way. The bugs which throw themselves at windows rarely get their say.”

“Touchdown Yolk” offers a sort of Cowboys From Hell vibe, though more of a twangy-yet-unconventional acoustic gallop than a thrash number. The single comes with a surreal music video that combines different handheld camcorder footage recorded around New York City by Jones, Katya Zvereva, Natalia Zvereva, Lera Moiseeva, Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, Jacqueline Castel, Patrick Jones, and Mitch Horowitz. Check it out below.

Pre-orders for Gadzooks Vol. 2 are ongoing. Jones, known for his roles in X-Men: First Class and Get Out, made his musical debut with 2020’s The Mother Stone.

Gadzooks Vol. 2 Artwork:

Gadzooks Vol. 2 Tracklist:

01. Croc Killers 2

02. Little Lion Blues

03. Touchdown Yolk

04. The Shanty Shine

04. Georgie Borge (The Termite)

06. Jeepers

07. Anyone But You

08. Slink on Fido

09. The Puppet Rush

10. Croc Killers 1