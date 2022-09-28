Menu
Caleb Landry Jones Announces New Album Gadzooks Vol 2, Shares “Touchdown Yolk”: Stream

Out November 4th

Caleb Landry Jones, photo by Lera Moiseeva
September 28, 2022 | 5:21pm ET

    Everyone loves a two-parter, which is why actor-musician Caleb Landry Jones has announced Gadzooks Vol. 2, the appropriately titled follow up to 2021’s Gadzooks Vol. 1The album is out November 4th via Sacred Bones, while first single “Touchdown Yolk” is available to stream now.

    Jones recorded Gadzooks Vol. 2 with Nic Jodoin and Drew Erickson at Los Angeles’ Valentine Recording Studios, the birthplace of records by The Beach Boys and Frank Zappa. Based on the opaque poem the artist shared in announcing the album, it appears those legends of psychedelia came through during the recording process.

    “I’m aware of only half the picture,” Jones writes. “It comes down upon me like a heavy rain. The psycho Deli is out of mustard and all the Porn Stars won’t leave their homes. I’m out only to get myself, but don’t get in the way. The bugs which throw themselves at windows rarely get their say.”

    Related Video

    “Touchdown Yolk” offers a sort of Cowboys From Hell vibe, though more of a twangy-yet-unconventional acoustic gallop than a thrash number. The single comes with a surreal music video that combines different handheld camcorder footage recorded around New York City by Jones, Katya Zvereva, Natalia Zvereva, Lera Moiseeva, Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, Jacqueline Castel, Patrick Jones, and Mitch Horowitz. Check it out below.

    Pre-orders for Gadzooks Vol. 2 are ongoing. Jones, known for his roles in X-Men: First Class and Get Outmade his musical debut with 2020’s The Mother Stone

    Gadzooks Vol. 2 Artwork:

    caleb landry jones gadzooks vol 2 artwork

    Gadzooks Vol. 2 Tracklist:
    01. Croc Killers 2
    02. Little Lion Blues
    03. Touchdown Yolk
    04. The Shanty Shine
    04. Georgie Borge (The Termite)
    06. Jeepers
    07. Anyone But You
    08. Slink on Fido
    09. The Puppet Rush
    10. Croc Killers 1

