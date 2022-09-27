Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Caleb McLaughlin Recalls Experiencing Racism from Stranger Things Fans: “It Definitely Took a Toll on Me”

“My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black"

caleb mclaughlin racism
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 27, 2022 | 7:19pm ET

    Caleb McLaughlin stars in one of Netflix’s biggest shows, but his experience hasn’t always been positive. At a recent Heroes Comic Con Belgium appearance, the Stranger Things star recalled encountering racism from fans of the beloved series.

    “It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” McLaughlin said. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.’ Even now, some people don’t follow me or don’t support me because I’m Black. Sometimes overseas, you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry. Sometimes it’s hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger, it definitely affected me a lot.”

    McLaughlin recalled feeling less popular than his Stranger Things co-stars despite being a main character on the show, and his parents having to explain that it was because he was the series’ only Black character. “Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved,” he said. “But that’s why with my platform, I want to spread positivity and love because I do not give hate back to people who give hate to me.” Watch McLaughlin’s remarks below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    McLaughlin stopped by Consequence’s Kyle Meredith With… podcast last year to discuss Stranger Things and his budding music career. Since then, the show has returned with its twopart Season 4.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

chris redd kenan thompson wife

Chris Redd Is Dating Kenan Thompson's Ex-Wife

September 27, 2022

wolverine hugh jackman deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3 in the MCU

September 27, 2022

kevin sorbo pedophile terrorist hollywood conservative christian interview

Kevin Sorbo Thinks He’d Win an Oscar if He Played an “Islamic Pedophile Terrorist”

September 27, 2022

tom hanks four pretty good movies making of another major motion picture masterpiece

Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made Four "Pretty Good" Movies

September 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Caleb McLaughlin Recalls Experiencing Racism from Stranger Things Fans: "It Definitely Took a Toll on Me"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter