Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

California Bill Restricts Rap Lyrics from Being Used as Criminal Evidence

The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act could pave the way for a federal bill called the RAP Act

california rap lyrics bill decriminalizing artistic expression act
Young Thug, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 30, 2022 | 6:02pm ET

    Creative expression has scored a major victory in California, as Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill restricting rap lyrics from being used as evidence in court. The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act was unanimously approved by the state’s senate and assembly back in August before being signed into law.

    Per Variety, a virtual signing ceremony was held featuring speeches from rappers including Killer Mike, Meek Mill, Too $hort, YG, E-40, and more. CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. and leaders from the Black Music Action Coalition and Songwriters of North America also joined the ceremony.

    “For too long, prosecutors in California have used rap lyrics as a convenient way to inject racial bias and confusion into the criminal justice process,” Dina LaPolt, entertainment attorney and co-founder of Songwriters of North America, said in a statement. “This legislation sets up important guardrails that will help courts hold prosecutors accountable and prevent them from criminalizing Black and Brown artistic expression. Thank you, Gov. Newsom, for setting the standard. We hope Congress will pass similar legislation, as this is a nationwide problem..”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Black Music Action Coalition co-founder Willie “Prophet” Stiggers added, “The signing of AB 2799 (The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act) into California law is a huge victory for the artistic and creative community, and a big step in the right direction towards our federal legislation — The RAP Act (Restorating Artistic Protection Act) — preventing the use of lyrics as the sole basis to prosecute cases. The Black Music Action Coalition applauds Governor Newsom for his willingness to stand with Artists and defend our First Amendment right to freedom of speech.”

    Prosecutors have a long history of using rappers’ lyrics against them in court. One of the most recent examples is a racketeering case against Young Thug. Several of his songs have been entered as key evidence by prosecutors in Georgia during an ongoing trial that also involves fellow Atlanta rapper Gunna.

    The new California legislation could give momentum to a proposed federal law called the Restoring Artistic Protection (RAP) Act, which was introduced into Congress by US Representatives Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) in late July.

    Advertisement

    The Recording Academy, Black Music Action Coalition, and Songwriters of North America have all expressed their support for the RAP Act, as have most major labels. Learn more about the bill here.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sinead o'connor prince nothing compares 2 u denied rights documentary

Prince Estate Denied Sinéad O'Connor Documentary Use of "Nothing Compares 2 U"

September 30, 2022

lil nas x mean shit atlanta concert long live montero tour hip hop rap music news

Lil Nas X Pauses Atlanta Concert to Take a "Mean Shit"

September 30, 2022

smino 90 proof best rap song of the week j. cole

Rap Song of the Week: Smino and J. Cole Light It Up on "90 Proof"

September 30, 2022

this is why paramore

Song of the Week: Paramore Gives Us a Reason to Leave the House with "This Is Why"

September 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

California Bill Restricts Rap Lyrics from Being Used as Criminal Evidence

Menu Shop Search Newsletter