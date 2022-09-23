Song of the Week: Cardi B and GloRilla Fire Back at the Haters on “Tomorrow 2”

Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, GloRilla and Cardi B join forces for a hard-hitting collab.

Cardi B has always been a generous collaborator, and now she’s hopped on the remix for fast-rising Memphis rapper GloRilla’s hard-hitting track, “Tomorrow.” The two artists are a natural fit, with aggressive rapping styles and the ability to tear through sparse beats based on shit-talking and charisma alone.

Produced by GloRilla’s frequent collaborator Macaroni Toni, “Tomorrow 2” brings out the best in both of them. GloRilla, who broke out with her viral hit “FNF (Let’s Go)” earlier this year, dropped the original as her first release after signing to Yo Gotti’s CMG label. On the track, she pops off with lyrics about keeping her circle close after gaining fame, but staying “kinda ratchet still.”

As someone who occasionally still gets into trouble herself, Cardi can clearly relate, and she keeps up that same energy with her verse. Letting off the frustration that inspired her to make “Why Am I Trending?” merch, the Bronx native has some pointed words for a nameless hater: “I stay on her mind, I got condos in that bitch head/ She say she don’t fuck with me, who said that you can, ho?” It sounds like her beef with a certain Queens rapper isn’t cooling down anytime soon.

Keeping it more positive, Cardi acknowledges another buzzing star, Bronx rapper Ice Spice, when she raps, “That n**** a munch and he gon’ eat me like a mango.” Hopefully, this means we’ll be getting a remix of Ice Spice’s own viral smash “Munch (Feelin’ U)” expeditiously.

If you need a shot of adrenaline, check out GloRilla and Cardi B taking over New York City in the “Tomorrow 2” video below.

— Eddie Fu

