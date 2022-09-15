Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cardi B Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges from Alleged Strip Club Attack

The rapper will receive a conditional discharge after 15 days of community service

cardi b pleads guilty assault charges misdemeanor strip club attack legal news hip hop music
Cardi B, photo by Natalie Somekh
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 15, 2022 | 1:19pm ET

    Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor assault charges today (September 15th) in a New York City court. She’s set receive a conditional discharge after 15 days of community service, The New York TimesJoe Coscarelli reports.

    One of the alleged incidents occurred at a strip club in Queens, New York, in August 2018. Two bartenders at the club alleged that Cardi B ordered members of her posse to attack them bottles, chairs, and a hookah. In June 2019, she was indicted on two felony charges for attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury; she pleaded not guilty. She also pleaded not guilty to various misdemeanor charges and violations from the alleged attack, including reckless endangerment and harrassment.

    “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi B wrote in a statement (via Pitchfork). As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Back in July, Cardi B shared the single “Hot Shit,” which features Kanye West and Lil Durk. We named it our Song of the Week.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

stanning bts sexy nukim balming tiger rm

Stanning BTS: "Sexy Nukim" and Our BTS Favorites

September 15, 2022

Mura Masa Interview

The Devilish Joy of Mura Masa's demon time

September 15, 2022

Bruce Springsteen Nebraska 40th anniversary vinyl me please reissue

Bruce Springsteen Announces Nebraska 40th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

September 15, 2022

rome and duddy winter moon tour dates tickets

Rome and Duddy Announce "Winter Moon Tour" Dates

September 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cardi B Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges from Alleged Strip Club Attack

Menu Shop Search Newsletter