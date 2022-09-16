Carly Rae Jepsen Drops New Single “Talking to Yourself”: Stream

Carly Rae Jepsen wants to know what you’re saying when you’re “Talking to Yourself” on her latest single.

The latest cut from her upcoming new album, The Loneliest Time, CRJ’s new track is for those who come out on the winning side of a breakup. Hitting the sweet spot between sultry and dance-floor-ready, “Talking to Yourself” finds the singer living rent free in her ex’s mind. “Are you reaching for me, making love to someone else?” she asks on the hook. “Do you talk to me when you’re talking to yourself?”

Produced by Captain Cuts and co-written by Jepsen alongside Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox, the song follows Loneliest Time singles “Beach House” and “Western Wind.” It also comes just a week ahead of the pop star’s “The So Nice Tour,” which kicks off September 21st in Cleveland with Bleachers. Get tickets to all her upcoming shows here.

The Loneliest Time is set for release on October 21st via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records. Take a listen to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Talking to Yourself” via its accompanying visualizer below.