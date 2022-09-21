HBO Confirms The Case Against Adnan Syed Sequel

HBO is developing a sequel to their 2019 docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed, leading up to and following the infamous Serial subject’s release from prison.

The Case Against Adnan Syed explores Syed’s conviction after his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee went missing and was subsequently found dead in 1999. The smash true crime podcast Serial reignited interest in the case, which is garnering media attention again this week after a Baltimore City judge vacated Syed’s conviction and ordered his release from prison.

Prosecutors are still deciding if they want to try Syed again after new information was found suggesting the involvement of two more suspects in Lee’s murder: “The State no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction,” said Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Investigations are ongoing.

The Case Against Adnan Syed director Amy Berg was in the courtroom when Syed’s conviction was vacated. She’s returning to direct the sequel, which promises “exclusive access” to Syed: “We knew the end of The Case Against Adnan Syed was not the end of this story, and we’ve been closely following every twist and turn in the case since the series premiered in March 2019,” Berg said in a statement. “It’s gratifying to see many of the questions and issues probed in the original episodes come to bear on the events of this week.”

The Case Against Adnan Syed is set to return sometime next year. Stay tuned here for a forthcoming trailer and release date; below, listen to the new episode of Serial that explains Syed’s release.