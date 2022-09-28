Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cate Blanchett Is a Conductor on the Edge in Trailer for Todd Field’s TÁR: Watch

Out October 28th

TÁR trailer
TÁR (Focus Features)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 28, 2022 | 6:10pm ET

    Todd Field has readied TÁRhis first film in 16 years, and he’s enlisted none other than Cate Blanchett for the occasion. Watch Blanchett play Lydia Tár, a famous but floundering composer, in the film’s first trailer below.

    The fictional Tár, as the trailer explains, is a talented composer who rises to become the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Despite her success, the film makes clear that she struggles to write. “I keep hearing something,” she explains of the issue, as the clip shows her devolving into paranoia.

    Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Stron round out the cast of TÁR. The film marks writer and director Field’s first project since 2006’s Little Children, and it contains original music by Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, the artist behind the Oscar-winning score for Joker. The film is out in select theaters on October 7th, with a nationwide release to follow on October 28th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last year, Blanchett appeared alongside Bradley Cooper in Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley. Next up, she and Kevin Kline will star in DisclaimerAlfonso Cuarón’s upcoming thriller series for Apple TV, and she’s also set to return for Season 4 of Documentary Now!

Around The Web

Latest Stories

hocus pocus 2 cottage airbnb sanderson sisters

Live Like a Sanderson Sister at Hocus Pocus 2 Cottage on Airbnb

September 28, 2022

Hot Take Depp Heard Trial Trailer Tubi watch stream

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Court Drama Revived in Trailer for Hot Take: Watch

September 28, 2022

kyle maclachlan doesn't understand david lynch movies twin peaks blue velvet interview confess fletch tv film actor news

Kyle MacLachlan Admits He Doesn't Understand David Lynch Movies, Either

September 28, 2022

John Waters Interview

John Waters on Re-Upping His Punk Education and How Halloween Meltdown Festival Is "Its Own Tribe"

September 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cate Blanchett Is a Conductor on the Edge in Trailer for Todd Field's TÁR: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter