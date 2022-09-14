Menu
Cate Le Bon Shares Slinky New Song “Typical Love”: Stream

Taken from the sessions for her latest album Pompeii

cate le bon typical love new song video
Cate Le Bon, photo by Shady Lane Productions
September 14, 2022 | 11:36am ET

    Cate Le Bon has released her standalone single “Typical Love,” a leftover from the sessions for her 2022 album, Pompeii. It arrives ahead of her headlining North American tour, which kicks off on September 27th (grab tickets here).

    Built atop a grooving bassline and the drumming of Stella Mozgawa, “Typical Love” is anything but typical. It comes with flourishes of electric guitar and synths alongside a distorted sax that adds to the disconcerting feel of the song’s production. Le Bon’s vocals cascade up and down the track, as she compares her love to “a shattering of glass and how I imagine Japan” and “an invite to the art of demolition.”

    “‘Typical Love’ was a product of a rare jam session with dearest genius friend, Stella Mozgawa,” Le Bon explained in a statement. “The outline, written on bass along to one of Stella’s infectious grooves, was taken into the Pompeii sessions where I disassembled and reassembled it many times but it always felt like a second cousin to the other tracks so was put aside for a rainy day.”

    The song comes with a video co-directed by Stefan Ramírez Pérez and Le Bon’s longtime collaborator Phil Collins (not the famous musician). Watch it below.

    Le Bon’s North American tour in support of Pompeii will feature A. Savage of Parquet Courts in support. See the full schedule below; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

    Cate Le Bon 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/27 — San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *
    09/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater *
    09/29 — Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge *
    09/30 — Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
    10/01 — Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *
    10/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
    10/07 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *
    10/08 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall *
    10/09 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
    10/30 — Cardiff, UK @ Donald Gordon Theatre – Llais 2022 Festival ^
    11/07 — Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique
    11/09 — Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone $
    11/10 — Nantes, FR @ Le Lieue Unique %
    11/12 — Utrecht, NE @ Le Guess Who? Festival
    11/13 — London, UK @ Roundhouse #

    * = w/ A. Savage (of Parquet Courts)
    $ = w/ Caroline
    ^ = w/ black midi
    % = w/ Arab Strap
    # = w/ Courtney Barnett, Big Joanie, Fake Fruit, Dehd, and Gretel Hänlyn

