Massive Celtic Frost Box Set Collects Recordings from 1984 Through 1987

The early work of Swiss band Celtic Frost is among the most influential heavy metal of the 1980s. Now those recordings will be immortalized in the Danse Macabre box set, out November 25th in North America.

The band’s complete recordings from 1984 through 1987 will be collected across seven colored LPs, a 7-inch single, and a cassette: Morbid Tales; To Mega Therion; Into the Pandemonium; Emperor’s Return (back on vinyl for the first time in 37 years); Tragic Serenades; I Won’t Dance (back on vinyl for the first time in 35 years); The Collector’s Celtic Frost (back on vinyl for the first time in 35 years); “Visual Aggression” (7-inch single with new artwork and on grey vinyl); and lastly the “Grave Hill Bunker Rehearsals” (4-track rehearsal demo from 1984 on cassette). A CD version of the set will also be available.

Additionally, the box set includes a 40-page book featuring new interviews with founding member Tom G. Warrior and drummer Reed St. Mark as well as rare and previously unseen photos from the era. Also included is a double-sided A2 poster, a ‘Necromaniac Union’ fan club enamel badge, a Danse Macabre sew-on woven patch, and a ‘Heptagram’ figurine USB drive containing MP3 audio of all the albums, including bonus tracks (vinyl release only).

Danse Macabre traces Celtic Frost’s history from their earliest post-Hellhammer rehearsal demos up through 1987’s Into the Pandemonium. Albums such as 1985’s To Mega Therion have been cited as influences by everyone from Kurt Cobain to the second-wave black metallers of the early 1990s. Celtic Frost would take a more commercial turn with 1988’s Cold Lake, but the recordings that came before it remain legendary.

The vinyl box set can be pre-ordered here, while the CD version can be pre-ordered here.

Below you can watch an HD version of the music video for “Circle of the Tyrants” and see the full CD tracklist.

Danse Macabre Artwork:



Danse Macabre Tracklist (CD version):

Disc 1

01. Human (Intro)

02. Into the Crypts of Rays

03. Visions of Mortality

04. Dethroned Emperor

05. Morbid Tales

06. Procreation (Of the Wicked)

07. Return to the Eve

08. Danse Macabre

09. Nocturnal Fear

Disc 2

01. Morbid Tales (1984 Rehearsal)

02. Messiah (1984 Rehearsal)

03. Procreation (Of the Wicked) [1984 Rehearsal]

04. Nocturnal Fear (1984 Rehearsal)

Disc 3

01. Innocence and Wrath

02. The Usurper

03. Jewel Throne

04. Dawn of Meggido

05. Eternal Summer

06. Circle of the Tyrants

07. (Beyond the) North Winds

08. Fainted Eyes

09. Tears In a Prophet’s Dream

10. Necromantical Screams

11. Return to the Eve (1985 Studio Jam)

Disc 4

01. Mexican Radio

02. Mesmerized

03. Inner Sanctum

04. Tristesses de la Lune

05. Babylon Fell (Jade Serpent)

06. Caress Into Oblivion (Jade Serpent II)

07. One In Their Pride (Porthole Mix)

08. I Won’t Dance (The Elders’ Orient)

09. Rex Irae (Requiem)

10. Oriental Masquerade

11. Sorrows of the Moon

12. The Inevitable Factor

13. In The Chapel, In The Moonlight (The Collector’s Celtic Frost)

14. One In Their Pride (Re-Entry Mix)

15. The Inevitable Factor (Alternate Vox)

Disc 5

01. Circle of the Tyrants

02. Morbid Tales

03. Dethroned Emperor

04. Visual Aggression

05. Suicidal Winds

06. Journey Into Fear

07. Visual Aggression (1988 Remix)