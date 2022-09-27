Chris Redd Is Dating Kenan Thompson’s Ex-Wife

Menu
Thompson filed for divorce from Christina Evangeline earlier this year

Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd
September 27, 2022 | 6:07pm ET

    Relationship drama continues to follow (former) Saturday Night Live stars. This week, tabloids have focused on Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson, with TMZ reporting that the former is dating the latter’s estranged wife.

    Thompson filed for divorce from Christina Evangeline, his wife of 11 years, in May, but the two had secretly been separated for a few years before that. According to TMZ, Redd and Evangeline reportedly became official within the last year and there was no cheating or overlap occurring between Evangeline’s relationships.

    If fellow SNL alum Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian has taught us anything, it’s that exes don’t take new romances lightly. And while Redd’s recently announced departure from the show may suggest otherwise, sources claim that there’s no bad blood between Thompson and Redd. TMZ reports that Redd’s exit is based solely on his plans for new projects, including a standup special for HBO Max and an Audible project for Lorne Michaels. Redd even co-starred on Thompson’s eponymous NBC sitcom, which aired as recently as this January.

    Redd is the latest in a series of Saturday Night Live cast members, including Davidson, to announce their departure from the show this year. Meanwhile, Thompson, the longest-running tenured cast member in the show’s history, has appeared in over 1,500 sketches on the program.

    Season 48 of Saturday Night Live premieres this weekend with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

