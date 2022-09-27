Chris Shiflett Suggests Foo Fighters Will Continue As Band

Guitarist Chris Shiflett has suggested that Foo Fighters will continue on as an active band, despite the tragic passing of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Shiflett recently appeared on The Plug with Justin Jay to discuss his new solo music. Toward the end of the interview, Shiflett was asked what the promo experience has been like just months removed from Hawkins’ death.

Shifflett admitted that he has intentionally avoided doing press with certain outlets who he believed would ask “uncomfortable” questions. “I told my publicists I preferred to avoid that topic entirely,” he said.

“It’s hard to talk about — it’s raw,” Shiflett continued. “You go through all these different phases of grieving.”

But, Shiflett acknowledged, at some point he and the rest of the band will have to address it. “It probably will be [more of a thing] when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie woogie,” he acknowledged.

“I remember that when I joined Foo Fighters, it was 1999 so it was a while after Kurt Cobain had died but I would watch interviewers twist themselves in knots trying to ask Dave [Grohl] about it but not ask. I would think it would turn into that kinda thing,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Shiflett slammed “Internet sleuths” who’ve circulated wild conspiracy theories about Hawkins’ death. “I understand people’s fascination with it… but so much of what I’ve seen out there is so completely wrong.”

Consequence has reached out to Foo Fighters’ representatives for additional information. As of now, Shiflett is the only member of the band to have publicly commented on their future.

This evening, Foo Fighters will stage the second of two tribute concerts at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. They’ll be joined by a number of big name guests, including Travis Barker, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Rage Against the Machine’s Brad Wilk, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, and many more.