100 Community Musical Moments Ranked From Worst to Best

This article was originally published in 2015, but we’re dusting it off in light of the news of the upcoming Community movie.

Community has always been streets ahead of the competition as a sitcom for pop culture mavens. There’s been plenty to enjoy for music lovers, too. In its first five seasons, the embattled show boasted cameos from Ben Folds, Sara Bareilles, and Sophie B. Hawkins, a co-writing spot from Adam Levine, and a huge group of great sampled and original tracks, including an entire episode dedicated to spoofing Glee.

This list takes a broad interpretation of what constitutes musical moments, so you’ll see clips ranging from Britta’s pizza dance in “Remedial Chaos Theory” to Ludwig Göransson’s compositions and songs performed by cast members.

In anticipation of the long-awaited movie coming to Peacock, let’s revisit these 100 classic scenes. There are hilarious lyrics. There are heartfelt moments. There are downright bizarre non-sequiturs. It may be hard to stop listening.

Above all, we hope this list awakens something in you. Enjoy!