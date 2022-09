Coolio, the rapper best known for his chart-topping single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died at the age of 59, according to TMZ.

Citing the rapper’s longtime manager, TMZ reports that Coolio died from cardiac arrest on Wednesday. At the time of his death, he was at a friend’s house, his manager said. After the rapper went to the bathroom and never returned, his body was found laying on the floor. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

This is a developing story…