Coolio Recorded New Dialogue and a Song for Futurama Before His Death

Coolio returns as Kwanzaa-bot

coolio futurama revival kwanzaa-bot new song dialogue
Coolio in “Gangsta Walk” video and Futurama (20th Television)
September 29, 2022 | 5:51pm ET

    Just a few weeks before he died of cardiac arrest, Coolio was in the studio recording dialogue and a new song for the upcoming revival of Futuramaproducer David X. Cohen told TMZ.

    During Futurama’s initial run, Coolio had a recurring role on the animated satire as Kwanzaa-bot, the exasperated holiday companion to Santa Claus Robot and Chanukah Zombie. “Coolio was one of my favorite guests,” Cohen said. “He was always totally upbeat and genuinely enjoyed coming in to record as his character Kwanzaa-bot.”

    Cohen said that the episode will be dedicated to Coolio and feature him rapping over the credits, in order to give him “the best send-off we can.” He added that he’d had an enjoyable conversation with the “Gangsta’s Paradise” MC, and learned that Coolio had recently taken up a new hobby: sewing.

    Related Video

    Futurama is set to premiere on Hulu in 2023 and will return the original voice cast, including John DiMaggio, who had initially held out for reasons of “self-respect.” The episode titles have already been released, and if we had to guess, we’d say listen for Coolio’s voice in the episode, “I Know What You Did Last Xmas.” Check out some highlights from Kwanzaa-bot below.

