Corrosion of Conformity Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with Spirit Adrift and The Native Howl

The three bands will hit the road together in November

Corrosion of Conformity, photo by Jon Hadusek, and Spirit Adrift, photo by Dave Creaney
September 15, 2022 | 10:34am ET

    Corrosion of Conformity have announced a Fall 2022 US tour with Spirit Adrift and The Native Howl.

    The dates kick off November 10th in Baton Rough, Louisiana, and wrap up November 27th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets go on sale Friday (September 16th) at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

    The tour boasts a strong package of heavy talent. Led by singer-guitarist Pepper Keenan, Corrosion of Conformity are road-tested vets, having recently supported Ministry’s “Industrial Strength Tour” earlier this year. CoC’s most recent album is 2018’s No Cross No Crown, but the band’s setlist is sure to cull tunes from its acclaimed mid-’90s output, including 1994’s Deliverance.

    Meanwhile, Spirit Adrift have risen the ranks of the heavy metal underground while keeping up a prolific rate of output. The traditional-metal revivalists dropped the Forge the Future EP last year and released the cover-centric 20 Centuries Gone LP back in August. It would appear the band has gained favor with some of the more seasoned Southern metal bands, as the tour with CoC follows a summer run supporting Crowbar.

    Below you can see the full list of Corrosion of Conformity’s fall 2022 US tour dates and the tour poster. Get tickets here.

    Corrosion of Conformity’s Fall 2022 US Tour Dates with Spirit Adrift and The Native Howl:
    11/10 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
    11/11 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
    11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Snowblind Fest)
    11/13 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
    11/15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups
    11/17 – Raleign, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
    11/18 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
    11/19 – Laconia, NH @ Granite State Music Hall
    11/20 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
    11/22 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
    11/23 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
    11/25 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
    11/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
    11/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

