Courtney Barnett Adds More Cowbell and Rips Through “Turning Green” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Courtney Barnett was the musical guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, September 19th, and she delivered a ripping rendition of “Turning Green” from her 2021 album, Things Take Time, Take Time.

Barnett brought more cowbell for the performance, largely letting her guitar slack around her shoulder while keeping time as the song’s groove unfolded. The last verse wrapped with a lyrical “letting go” of “ideas,” but it was then that the Australian singer-songwriter came into full bloom with an expansive guitar solo that lasted for nearly two minutes. Starting off with a winding, hypnotic melody, she slowly pulverized the guitar into squeals of chaotic and cathartic distortion. Watch the performance below.

“Turning Green” is the latest track to be trotted out from Barnett’s late 2021 record. She performed “Write a List of Things to Look Forward To” on Ellen in November last year and played “Before You Gotta Go” on Colbert this July. Her last appearance on Late Night was way back in 2018 when she unloaded “Crippling Self-Doubt and a General Lack of Confidence” from Tell Me How You Really Feel.

Though her country-spanning “Here and There” Festival has now concluded, Barnett did release the compilation Here and There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos, which features artists in the traveling show like Sleater-Kinney, Julia Jacklin, and more. Proceeds from the project and its limited edition cassette tape release will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth.

Barnett will next embark on a European tour in October, followed by a string of shows in Australia that includes two nights with Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. She’ll close out the year at Meredith Music Festival in December. See her full itinerary after the jump and grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Courtney Barnett 2022 Tour Dates:

10/28 – Munich, DE @ Neue Theaterfabrik

10/29 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

10/30 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt

10/31 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium Club

11/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Übel & Gefährlich

11/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/04 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

11/05 – Groningen, NL @ TakeRoot Festival

11/07 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/08 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

11/09 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/11 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/12 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

11/13 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/19 – Adelaide, AU @ Harvest Rock

11/25 – Macedon, AU @ Hanging Rock *

11/26 – Macedon, AU @ Hanging Rock *

12/09-11 Meredith, AU @ Meredith Music Festival

* = w/ Nick Cave and Warren Ellis