Fan Chant: When It Comes to CRAVITY, Everyone’s Invited to the Party

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike.

CRAVITY, the nine-piece act out of Starship Entertainment, are back with their fourth mini-album, NEW WAVE, available in full on Wednesday, September 28th. Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin have a youthful brightness to them, and to their music as a team — parts of their growing discography feel akin to the dance-pop blend perfected by groups like MONSTA X, while their latest collection embraces the refreshing vibe of fellow fourth-gen act CIX.

I became obsessed with CRAVITY’s song “Adrenaline” earlier this year, and have been looking forward to the NEW WAVE promised in this mini-album. While lead track “PARTY ROCK” is certainly energetic and fun, “New Addiction” and “Colorful” are my choices for can’t-skip b-sides. I’ll be sitting down with CRAVITY soon to unpack the new music and this point in their journey, but touched base with them a bit early over email to see how they were feeling on release day.

Check out the Q&A below, and stay tuned for more from CRAVITY in the coming weeks!

What are you most excited about when it comes to the release of NEW WAVE?

CRAVITY: We cannot wait to show our fans a new side of us with NEW WAVE! We want them to get positive energy from us by listening to our songs and seeing our performances.

Do you have any special memories from preparing for and recording your fourth mini-album?

CRAVITY: Hyeonjun kept saying something like, “My God, Woobin! Not like that!” to Woobin during the recording session of Woobin’s first self-produced song “Colorful.” We found that very cute because that is what the directors who help the singers with the recording would usually say!

What do you think LUVITY will love most about the album?

CRAVITY: Through this album, we think LUVITY may be able to see a more natural side of us, something new that we have not been showing with our previous albums. We hope they look forward to witnessing the brand new CRAVITY they have never encountered before!