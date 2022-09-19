Menu
Crowded House Reschedule North American Tour to 2023

It had been pushed back due to their drummer's lower back injury

Crowded House, photo by Kerry Brown
September 19, 2022 | 5:56pm ET

    Crowded House recently announced they would have to postpone their first North American tour in 12 years due to their drummer’s lower back injury, and now the band has revealed the trek is being pushed to 2023.

    The rescheduled “Dreamers Are Waiting” leg now kicks off May 2nd in Vancouver. It includes shows in New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping in Boston on May 30th.

    See the full itinerary below. Previously purchased tickets are valid for the rescheduled dates. Tickets are available now for the majority of the shows via Ticketmaster, with additional seats for dates in Los Angeles and Oakland opening up on Friday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    The upcoming tour is in support of Crowded House’s comeback album, 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting, which marked the band’s first release in 11 years. Frontman Neil Finn guested on Kyle Meredith With… last year to discuss how his time in Fleetwood Mac influenced the making of the album. He also appeared on The Story Behind the Song to break down the origins of Crowded House’s signature song, “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

    Crowded House 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum
    05/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    05/04 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    05/06 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    05/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    05/10 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
    05/12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    05/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
    05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    05/17 – Durham, NC @ The Carolina Theatre of Durham-Fletcher Hall
    05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    05/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    05/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    05/26 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
    05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    05/30 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre at Boch Center

    crowded house 2023 north american tour poster

