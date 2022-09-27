Cypress Hill Reach a “Crossroads” on New Song: Stream

Cypress Hill have dropped a new single, “Crossroads,” in celebration of their documentary Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain being released worldwide. Written as an original track for the film, it appears in the documentary’s end credits.

The DJ Muggs-produced song features a haunting piano loop as B-Real raps about manifestation. “See your dream and seize it/ Unlock your dream and release it,” he raps. “It ain’t a secret/ We believe it, never doubt it/ Watch the words manifest in every way you heard us talk about it.”

Stream Cypress Hill’s new single “Crossroads” below.

Ahead of the documentary’s Showtime premiere on April 20th, Cypress Hill shared their 10th studio album, Back in Black. Leading up to the record’s release, Consequence caught up with group members Sen Dog and B-Real to talk about making music today and past collaborations with rockers like Pearl Jam and Sonic Youth, respectively.

Cypress Hill are currently on the road. In late October, they will revive their annual “Haunted Hill” shows with dates in New York City, Boston, and Los Angeles. See the group’s full tour schedule below; tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Cypress Hill 2022 Tour Dates:

09/29 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolicán

10/01 – São Paulo, BR @ Encontro das Tribos 2022

10/07 – Hollywood, FL @ ArtsPark at Young Circle

10/09 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center

10/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

11/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Velódromo Olímpico

11/19 – Ontario, CA @ High Hopes