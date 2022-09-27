Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Cypress Hill Reach a “Crossroads” on New Song: Stream

From their documentary Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain

Cypress Hill Crossroads new song stream
Cypress Hill, photo by Eitan Miskevich
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 27, 2022 | 12:15pm ET

    Cypress Hill have dropped a new single, “Crossroads,” in celebration of their documentary Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain being released worldwide. Written as an original track for the film, it appears in the documentary’s end credits.

    The DJ Muggs-produced song features a haunting piano loop as B-Real raps about manifestation. “See your dream and seize it/ Unlock your dream and release it,” he raps. “It ain’t a secret/ We believe it, never doubt it/ Watch the words manifest in every way you heard us talk about it.”

    Stream Cypress Hill’s new single “Crossroads” below.

    Ahead of the documentary’s Showtime premiere on April 20th, Cypress Hill shared their 10th studio album, Back in Black. Leading up to the record’s release, Consequence caught up with group members Sen Dog and B-Real to talk about making music today and past collaborations with rockers like Pearl Jam and Sonic Youth, respectively.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Cypress Hill are currently on the road. In late October, they will revive their annual “Haunted Hill” shows with dates in New York City, Boston, and Los Angeles. See the group’s full tour schedule below; tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Cypress Hill 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/29 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolicán
    10/01 – São Paulo, BR @ Encontro das Tribos 2022
    10/07 – Hollywood, FL @ ArtsPark at Young Circle
    10/09 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
    10/23 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    10/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium
    11/05 – Mexico City, MX @ Velódromo Olímpico
    11/19 – Ontario, CA @ High Hopes

Around The Web

Latest Stories

death cab for cutie 2023 tour dates indie rock alternative live music news momma

Death Cab for Cutie Add US and Europe Tour Dates for 2023

September 27, 2022

santigold cancel 2022 tour sad proud holified dates tickets

Santigold "Both Sad and Proud" to Cancel 2022 "The Holified Tour"

September 27, 2022

Samia Honey album Kill Her Freak Out single music video tour tickets dates how to buy stream watch 2022 2023

Samia Announces New Album Honey, Reveals First Single and 2023 Tour Dates

September 27, 2022

Beyonce tickets tour 2023 renaissance how to buy dates shows concert

How to Get Tickets to Beyoncé's 2023 "Renaissance" Tour

September 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Cypress Hill Reach a "Crossroads" on New Song: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter