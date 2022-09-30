Dave Navarro to Sit Out of Jane’s Addiction Tour Due to Long COVID Effects

Dave Navarro will sit out of Jane’s Addiction’s upcoming tour with Smashing Pumpkins as he continues to deal with the longterm effects of COVID-19.

“I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December,” Navarro said in a statement shared on Jane’s Addiction’s social media channels on Thursday.

“I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg,” Navarro added. “I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered. While the band is touring, I will be working on some new Jane’s material in the studio here in LA.”

Long COVID refers to symptoms felt long after the initial contraction of COVID-19, including fatigue, cough and difficulty breathing, and brain fog.

Navarro will be replaced on tour by Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen. “He is a great guy and I am honoured to have him help make this tour happen,” Navarro said.

Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins’ 32-date “Spirits on Fire Tour” kicks off next month. Tickets are available to purchase here.