R.I.P. David Andersson, Soilwork Guitarist Dies at 47

David Andersson, who had been Soilwork’s guitarist for the past 10 years, has sadly died at age 47. In a statement, the Swedish metal band cited “alcohol and mental illness” as factors that led to his passing.

Soilwork have been around for a quarter century, with Andersson joining the band in 2012. He appeared on their last four albums, including their latest, Övergivenheten, which just came out last month.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, Soilwork wrote the following:

“We are deeply saddened today, as we bring the terrible news of David Andersson’s passing. He was one of a kind and a brilliant man in so many ways. He was our guitarist for more than 10 years and had a big impact on Soilwork’s musical journey forward. Sadly alcohol and mental illness took you away from us. We will miss him dearly and will continue to carry the musical legacy that he was a part of. Our deepest condolences goes out to his family. Forever grateful for the time we spent with you and all the good laughs. Thank you Dr. Dave. See you on the other side. We encourage everyone to respect the privacy of David’s family and friends in these tragic times.”

Our condolences go out to David Andersson’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. The band’s full Instagram post can be seen below, as well as a behind-the-scenes video of Andersson and singer Björn Strid discussing the making of Soilwork’s recently released Övergivenheten album.