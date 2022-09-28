David Bowie’s Hunky Dory Era Chronicled in Upcoming Box Set Divine Symmetry

For the most fervent of David Bowie fans, the 12 months leading up to the legend’s 1971 masterpiece Hunky Dory will soon be documented with the expansive box set Divine Symmetry, out November 25th via Parlophone. As a preview, you can hear an unearthed BBC Radio recording of “Kooks” today.

Divine Symmetry comprises four CDs and one Blu-Ray that contain countless home demos, radio sessions, and live and studio recordings — including 48 that have just been unveiled for the first time. Additionally, Parlophone will also release an LP companion to Divine Symmetry that features alternate mixes of many of the album’s most notable songs. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Aside from the hours of music, Divine Symmetry also includes a 100-page hardback book featuring exclusive memorabilia and photos, as well as a 60-page replica composite of Bowie’s notebooks from the era featuring handwritten lyrics, costume drawings, recording notes, and setlists. Listen to Bowie’s recording of “Kooks” on Sounds of the ’70s with Bob Harris below, and then keep scrolling to see the full tracklist and artwork for Divine Symmetry.

Earlier this year, Bowie was also memorialized with Brett Morgen’s documentary Moonage Daydream. Next month, Todd Rundgren, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, and more will hit the road on the 2022 iteration of the “Celebrating David Bowie” tour, which you can grab tickets to over at Ticketmaster.

Divine Symmetry Artwork:

Divine Symmetry Trackist:

CD 1: The Songwriting Demos Plus

01. Tired of My Life (demo) *

02. How Lucky You Are (aka Miss Peculiar) (demo) *

03. Shadow Man (demo)

04. Looking for a Friend (demo) *

05. Waiting for the Man (San Francisco hotel recording) *

06. Quicksand (San Francisco hotel recording) *

07. King Of The City (demo) *

08. Song for Bob Dylan (demo) *

09. Right on Mother (demo) *

10. Quicksand (demo)

11. Queen Bitch (demo) *

12. Kooks (demo) *

13. Amsterdam (demo) *

14. Life On Mars? (demo) *

Bonus acetate dubs:

15. Changes (demo) *

16. Bombers (demo) *

CD 2: BBC Radio In Concert: John Peel

David Bowie and Friends

(mono)

01. Queen Bitch *

02. Bombers

03. The Supermen *

04. Looking for a Friend

05. Almost Grown

06. Kooks

07. Song for Bob Dylan *

08. Andy Warhol *

09. It Ain’t Easy

David Bowie and Friends

(stereo)

10. Queen Bitch *

11. The Supermen *

12. Looking for a Friend *

13. Kooks *

14. Song for Bob Dylan *

15. Andy Warhol *

16. It Ain’t Easy *

CD 3: BBC Radio Session and Live

01. The Supermen

02. Oh! You Pretty Things

03. Eight Line Poem

04. Kooks *

05. Fill Your Heart *

06. Amsterdam *

07. Andy Warhol *

08. Introduction *

09. Fill Your Heart *

10. Buzz the Fuzz *

11. Space Oddity *

12. Amsterdam *

13. The Supermen *

14. Oh! You Pretty Things *

15. Eight Line Poem *

16. Changes *

17. Song for Bob Dylan *

18. Andy Warhol *

19. Looking for a Friend *

20. Round and Round *

21. Waiting for the Man *

CD 4: Alternate Mixes, Singles, and Versions

BOWPROMO Mixes

01. Oh! You Pretty Things

02. Eight Line Poem

03. Kooks

04. Queen Bitch

05. Quicksand

06. Bombers – Andy Warhol intro

07. Lightning Frightening (aka The Man)*

08. Amsterdam (early mix)

09. Changes (mono single)

10. Andy Warhol (full length mono single)

11. Amsterdam (single b-side mix)

12. Life on Mars? (2016 mix)

2021 mixes

13. Changes (2021 alternative mix)

14. Life on Mars? (original ending version) *

15. Quicksand (2021 mix – early version)*

16. Fill Your Heart (2021 alternative mix) *

17. Bombers (2021 alternative mix) *

18. Song For Bob Dylan (2021 alternative mix) *

19. The Bewlay Brothers (2021 alternative mix) *

Blu-Ray Audio

Hunky Dory 2015 Remaster

01. Changes

02. Oh! You Pretty Things

03. Eight Line Poem

04. Life on Mars?

05. Kooks

06. Quicksand

07. Fill Your Heart

08. Andy Warhol

09. Song for Bob Dylan

10. Queen Bitch

11. The Bewlay Brothers

A Divine Symmetry (An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory)

01. Changes (2021 alternative mix)

02. Oh! You Pretty Things (BOWPROMO mix)

03. Eight Line Poem (BOWPROMO mix)

04. Life on Mars? (original ending version) *

05. Kooks (BOWPROMO mix)

06. Quicksand (2021 mix – early version)

07. Fill Your Heart (2021 alternative mix) *

08. Bombers (2021 alternative mix) *

09. Andy Warhol (original mix) *

10. Song for Bob Dylan (2021 alternative mix) *

11. Queen Bitch (BOWPROMO mix)

12. The Bewlay Brothers (2021 alternative mix) *

13. Life on Mars? (2016 mix)

Sounds of the ’70s: Bob Harris

14. The Supermen

15. Oh! You Pretty Things

16. Eight Line Poem

17. Kooks*

18. Fill Your Heart*

19. Amsterdam*

20. Andy Warhol*

A Divine Symmetry (An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory) Vinyl LP

Side 1

01. Changes (2021 alternative mix)

02. Oh! You Pretty Things (BOWPROMO mix)

03. Eight Line Poem (BOWPROMO mix)

04. Life on Mars? (original ending version)

05. Kooks (BOWPROMO mix)

06. Quicksand (2021 mix – early version)

Side 2

07. Fill Your Heart (2021 alternative mix)

08. Bombers (2021 alternative mix)

09. Andy Warhol (original mix)

10. Song for Bob Dylan (2021 alternative mix)

11. Queen Bitch (BOWPROMO mix)

12. The Bewlay Brothers (2021 alternative mix)

* = previously unreleased