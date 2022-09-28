Menu
David Bowie’s Hunky Dory Era Chronicled in Upcoming Box Set Divine Symmetry

Hear his recording of "Kooks" on Sounds of the '70s with Bob Harris

Divine Symmetry david bowie box set news kooks hunky dory classic rock
David Bowie, photo courtesy of Parlophone
September 28, 2022 | 11:41am ET

    For the most fervent of David Bowie fans, the 12 months leading up to the legend’s 1971 masterpiece Hunky Dory will soon be documented with the expansive box set Divine Symmetry, out November 25th via Parlophone. As a preview, you can hear an unearthed BBC Radio recording of “Kooks” today.

    Divine Symmetry comprises four CDs and one Blu-Ray that contain countless home demos, radio sessions, and live and studio recordings — including 48 that have just been unveiled for the first time. Additionally, Parlophone will also release an LP companion to Divine Symmetry that features alternate mixes of many of the album’s most notable songs. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Aside from the hours of music, Divine Symmetry also includes a 100-page hardback book featuring exclusive memorabilia and photos, as well as a 60-page replica composite of Bowie’s notebooks from the era featuring handwritten lyrics, costume drawings, recording notes, and setlists. Listen to Bowie’s recording of “Kooks” on Sounds of the ’70s with Bob Harris below, and then keep scrolling to see the full tracklist and artwork for Divine Symmetry.

    Related Video

    Earlier this year, Bowie was also memorialized with Brett Morgen’s documentary Moonage Daydream. Next month, Todd Rundgren, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, and more will hit the road on the 2022 iteration of the “Celebrating David Bowie” tour, which you can grab tickets to over at Ticketmaster.

    Divine Symmetry Artwork:

    

    Divine Symmetry Trackist:
    CD 1: The Songwriting Demos Plus
    01. Tired of My Life (demo) *
    02. How Lucky You Are (aka Miss Peculiar) (demo) *
    03. Shadow Man (demo)
    04. Looking for a Friend (demo) *
    05. Waiting for the Man (San Francisco hotel recording) *
    06. Quicksand (San Francisco hotel recording) *
    07. King Of The City (demo) *
    08. Song for Bob Dylan (demo) *
    09. Right on Mother (demo) *
    10. Quicksand (demo)
    11. Queen Bitch (demo) *
    12. Kooks (demo) *
    13. Amsterdam (demo) *
    14. Life On Mars? (demo) *
    Bonus acetate dubs:
    15. Changes (demo) *
    16. Bombers (demo) *

    CD 2: BBC Radio In Concert: John Peel
    David Bowie and Friends
    (mono)
    01. Queen Bitch *
    02. Bombers
    03. The Supermen *
    04. Looking for a Friend
    05. Almost Grown
    06. Kooks
    07. Song for Bob Dylan *
    08. Andy Warhol *
    09. It Ain’t Easy
    David Bowie and Friends
    (stereo)
    10. Queen Bitch *
    11. The Supermen *
    12. Looking for a Friend *
    13. Kooks *
    14. Song for Bob Dylan *
    15. Andy Warhol *
    16. It Ain’t Easy *

    CD 3: BBC Radio Session and Live
    01. The Supermen
    02. Oh! You Pretty Things
    03. Eight Line Poem
    04. Kooks *
    05. Fill Your Heart *
    06. Amsterdam *
    07. Andy Warhol *
    08. Introduction *
    09. Fill Your Heart *
    10. Buzz the Fuzz *
    11. Space Oddity *
    12. Amsterdam *
    13. The Supermen *
    14. Oh! You Pretty Things *
    15. Eight Line Poem *
    16. Changes *
    17. Song for Bob Dylan *
    18. Andy Warhol *
    19. Looking for a Friend *
    20. Round and Round *
    21. Waiting for the Man *

    CD 4: Alternate Mixes, Singles, and Versions
    BOWPROMO Mixes
    01. Oh! You Pretty Things
    02. Eight Line Poem
    03. Kooks
    04. Queen Bitch
    05. Quicksand
    06. Bombers – Andy Warhol intro
    07. Lightning Frightening (aka The Man)*
    08. Amsterdam (early mix)
    09. Changes (mono single)
    10. Andy Warhol (full length mono single)
    11. Amsterdam (single b-side mix)
    12. Life on Mars? (2016 mix)
    2021 mixes
    13. Changes (2021 alternative mix)
    14. Life on Mars? (original ending version) *
    15. Quicksand (2021 mix – early version)*
    16. Fill Your Heart (2021 alternative mix) *
    17. Bombers (2021 alternative mix) *
    18. Song For Bob Dylan (2021 alternative mix) *
    19. The Bewlay Brothers (2021 alternative mix) *

    Blu-Ray Audio
    Hunky Dory 2015 Remaster
    01. Changes
    02. Oh! You Pretty Things
    03. Eight Line Poem
    04. Life on Mars?
    05. Kooks
    06. Quicksand
    07. Fill Your Heart
    08. Andy Warhol
    09. Song for Bob Dylan
    10. Queen Bitch
    11. The Bewlay Brothers

    A Divine Symmetry (An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory)
    01. Changes (2021 alternative mix)
    02. Oh! You Pretty Things (BOWPROMO mix)
    03. Eight Line Poem (BOWPROMO mix)
    04. Life on Mars? (original ending version) *
    05. Kooks (BOWPROMO mix)
    06. Quicksand (2021 mix – early version)
    07. Fill Your Heart (2021 alternative mix) *
    08. Bombers (2021 alternative mix) *
    09. Andy Warhol (original mix) *
    10. Song for Bob Dylan (2021 alternative mix) *
    11. Queen Bitch (BOWPROMO mix)
    12. The Bewlay Brothers (2021 alternative mix) *
    13. Life on Mars? (2016 mix)
    Sounds of the ’70s: Bob Harris
    14. The Supermen
    15. Oh! You Pretty Things
    16. Eight Line Poem
    17. Kooks*
    18. Fill Your Heart*
    19. Amsterdam*
    20. Andy Warhol*

    A Divine Symmetry (An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory) Vinyl LP
    Side 1
    01. Changes (2021 alternative mix)
    02. Oh! You Pretty Things (BOWPROMO mix)
    03. Eight Line Poem (BOWPROMO mix)
    04. Life on Mars? (original ending version)
    05. Kooks (BOWPROMO mix)
    06. Quicksand (2021 mix – early version)
    Side 2
    07. Fill Your Heart (2021 alternative mix)
    08. Bombers (2021 alternative mix)
    09. Andy Warhol (original mix)
    10. Song for Bob Dylan (2021 alternative mix)
    11. Queen Bitch (BOWPROMO mix)
    12. The Bewlay Brothers (2021 alternative mix)

    * = previously unreleased

