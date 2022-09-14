Menu
David Harbour Cast in Upcoming Film About Gran Turismo

Based on a true story about a gamer-turned-racer

David Harbour, photo by Ben Kaye
September 14, 2022 | 3:01pm ET

    David Harbour is taking a vacation from the Upside Down to join the cast of Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature centered around the best-selling racing video game.

    The Stranger Things star will take on another fatherly role this time around, too, playing a retired race car driver who mentors the film’s young protagonist. Directed by sci-fi filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, best known for projects like District 9 and Elysium, the movie also pulls from a true story about a skilled teenage Gran Turismo player who would go on to become an actual professional race car driver.

    “As one of PlayStation’s longest standing and most beloved franchises, it’s great to be partnering with Columbia Pictures again to bring Gran Turismo to life in an exciting way,” PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We can’t wait for audiences to see Neill’s vision of this inspiring true story of gamer turned professional race car driver.”

    Sony plans to premiere Gran Turismo on August 11th, 2023. Stay tuned here for more details about it as they come.

    Aside from Season 4 of Stranger Things, Harbour also appeared in Steven Soderbergh’s 2021 noir thriller No Sudden Move.

