Dead & Company Announce Final Tour

Dead & Company will head out on their final tour in 2023. The announcement follows earlier speculation that the supergroup would cease touring after their recently concluded summer trek.

“Word travels fast and we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the group shared in a social media post revealing the tour poster. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

In his own post, Bob Weir added, “Well it looks like that’s it for this outfit; but don’t worry we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop…”

Back in April, Weir pushed back against a report that Dead & Company were preparing to stop touring together. Now, they have made their one last ride official.

Founded in 2015, Dead & Company consists of former Grateful Dead members Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. Besides 2020 during the pandemic, they have remained an active touring unit. In recent years, however, drummer Bill Kreutzmann has dealt with multiple health issues.

Stay tuned for more details about Dead & Company’s final tour when they become available. In the meantime, read our recap of the kickoff show to their Summer 2022 tour.