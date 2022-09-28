Menu
Dead Cross (Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo) Unveil “Christian Missile Crisis” Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

The band is also partnering with Fender for a charity auction

dead cross christian missile crisis
Dead Cross, photo by Becky DiGiglio
September 28, 2022 | 10:12am ET

    Dead Cross have shared “Christian Missile Crisis,” the latest single from their forthcoming sophomore album II, arriving October 28th. The supergroup featuring Mike Patton and Dave Lombardo also announced that it’s teaming with Fender for a charity guitar auction.

    “Christian Missile Crisis” is another slab of hardcore-tinged thrash metal. When Dead Cross aren’t pushing full-bore behind the rapid rhythms of Lombardo, they’re delivering chunky Slayer-esque breakdowns. Meanwhile, an unhinged Patton spits and snarls the song’s politically charged lyrics.

    Remarked bassist Justin Pearson on the song’s subject matter: “‘Christian Missile Crisis’ takes an obvious jab at organized religion, NRA-holes who clearly compensate for their lack of masculinity by fixating on gun ownership and gun ‘rights,’ and the fact that a large enough amount of Americans have the inability to negotiate peace and prefer oppressing others.”

    Along with the new track, Dead Cross have also launched a charity guitar auction with Fender benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (San Diego chapter) and The Satanic Temple’s Religious Reproductive Rights Campaign. Hitting the block are two custom Fender Player Lead III guitars (one black, one beige) modified by The Black Moon Design with clear vehicle wrap grade vinyl decals featuring art from the band’s album. You can bid and get more details via the auction page.

    Commented Dead Cross in a collective statement: “In light of the recent loss of our ex-bandmate, comrade, brother, and all around amazing person Gabe Serbian [Dead Cross’ vocalist prior to Patton], Ipecac Recordings and Three One G will donate all proceeds from the beige guitar to help suicide prevention awareness. All proceeds from the black guitar will go to help fight laws that do not promote the health and safety of individuals in relation to bodily autonomy.”

    Dead Cross (Mike Patton, Dave Lombardo) Unveil Adrenaline-Fueled New Song “Heart Reformer”: Stream

    Pre-order Dead Cross’ forthcoming album here. Watch the video for “Christian Missile Crisis” and see the two guitars up for auction below.

    dead cross guitars

