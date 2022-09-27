Death Cab for Cutie Add US and Europe Tour Dates for 2023

Death Cab for Cutie are keeping the momentum going on their new album Asphalt Meadows all the way into 2023: The band have expanded their tour with a new US leg and UK/EU dates for early next year, with support from Momma and Slow Pulp.

Death Cab for Cutie will ring in the new year on January 27th in Louisville, Kentucky. The new stint will primarily cover the southeastern US, hitting cities including Orlando, Birmingham, Little Rock, and Dallas before wrapping up in Nashville on February 14th. Then on March 1st, the band will begin trek through Europe by playing Milan, finally wrapping up on March 29th at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Momma — who we named our July Artist of the Month — will be opening the US dates, while Slow Pulp will take over across the pond.

General on-sale for the new shows begins this Friday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time, but in the US you can use the code VENUE for pre-sale access at 10:00 a.m. local on the 28th. Check out Death Cab for Cutie’s full touring schedule below, and then head over to Ticketmaster later this week for your seats.

Asphalt Meadows, Death Cab’s proper follow-up to 2018’s Thank You For Today, is out now, and the band have celebrated the release with performances on Colbert and Kimmel. Frontman Ben Gibbard and bassist Nick Harmer recently also chatted about the new record in an interview with Consequence.

Death Cab for Cutie 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^ (Tix)

09/30 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^ (Tix)

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^ (Tix)

10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^ (Tix)

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^ (Tix)

10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^ (Tix)

10/07 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit ^ (Tix)

10/08 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery ^ (Tix)

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^ (Tix)

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Masonic ^ (Tix)

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^ (Tix)

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^ (Tix)

10/15 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom (Tix)

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren (Tix)

10/18 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim # (Tix)

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl # (Tix)

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre # (Tix)

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ Venue TBA # (Tix)

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater # (Tix)

10/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater # (Tix)

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (Tix)

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (Tix)

01/27 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall & (Tix)

01/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham & (Tix)

01/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium & (Tix)

01/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live & (Tix)

02/02 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live & (Tix)

02/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater & (Tix)

02/04 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall & (Tix)

02/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre & (Tix)

02/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom & (Tix)

02/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater & (Tix)

02/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum & (Tix)

02/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium & (Tix)

03/01 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique * (Tix)

03/02 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra *

03/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Grå Hal * (Tix)

03/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia * (Tix)

03/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * (Tix)

03/09 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *

03/10 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 * (Tix)

03/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

03/12 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk *

03/14 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

03/15 – Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier *

03/16 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel *

03/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City * (Tix)

03/19 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre * (Tix)

03/21 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute * (Tix)

03/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall * (Tix)

03/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland * (Tix)

03/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo * (Tix)

03/27 – Brighton, UK @ Dome * (Tix)

03/29 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall * (Tix)

^ = w/ Low

# = w/ Yo La Tengo

& = w/ Momma

* = w/ Slow Pulp