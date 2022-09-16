Menu
Death Cab for Cutie Ring in Asphalt Meadows with Kimmel Performance: Watch

You can also stream the band's 10th album in full

death cab for cutie jimmy kimmel live late night performance asphalt meadows stream listen indie rock music news tv
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
September 16, 2022 | 10:06am ET

    Death Cab for Cutie’s latest album Asphalt Meadows is officially out now, and Ben Gibbard and company celebrated release day by performing the record’s title track on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Check out their appearance on the show and stream the album in full below.

    Considering Gibbard has spent over two decades performing with Death Cab for Cutie, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he sounds great live — still, its nice to hear that the band hasn’t lost their energy as they rip through “Asphalt Meadows.”

    As a bonus off-air performance, the band played new tracks “Roman Candles” and “Foxglove Through the Clearcut,” and they also dusted off their 2001 highlight “A Movie Script Ending” for the true heads. Watch it all go down below.

    Asphalt Meadows marks the big No. 10 in Death Cab for Cutie’s discography. Along with its title track, the record houses the singles and “Here to Forever” — the latter of which they recently performed on ColbertCheck out the band on tour through October (grab tickets here), and read our new interview with Gibbard and DCFC bassist Nick Harmer.

    Asphalt Meadows Artwork:

    death cab for cutie asphalt meadows artwork

    Asphalt Meadows Tracklist:
    01. I Don’t Know How I Survive
    02. Roman Candles
    03. Asphalt Meadows
    04. Rand McNally
    05. Here to Forever
    06. Foxglove Through the Clearcut
    07. Pepper
    08. I Miss Strangers
    09. Wheat Like Waves
    10. Fragments From the Decade
    11. I’ll Never Give Up on You

