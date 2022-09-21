Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Stadium Tour Grosses $173.5 Million

It's the highest grossing tour of either band's career

def leppard motley crue tour earnings
Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 21, 2022 | 11:48am ET

    Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s co-headlining stadium tour brought in a whopping $173.5 million, making it the highest grossing tour of either band’s career.

    The highly anticipated outing finally took place in 2022 after being postponed twice due to the pandemic. The bill was utterly stacked, with the aforementioned headliners receiving support from fellow rock icons Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

    Average ticket sales for each night were 37,520 — more than three times the draw that Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe had previously reached on their own — with an average nightly earning of $4.96 million.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Boston was the largest market, with the bands playing a two-night stand at Fenway Park on August 5th and 6th. A total of 64,000 tickets sold for $9.3 million in earnings.

    Other notable draws that made over $6 million included dates in Charlotte, North Carolina; Denver, Colorado; Glendale, Arizona; and Inglewood, California.

    tommy lee nude motley crue concert reaction
     Editor's Pick
    Tommy Lee Responds to Criticism Over Exposed Genitalia at Mötley Crüe Show

    Many of the headlines surrounding the trek were focused on Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. After breaking his ribs prior to the outing, he was initially limited to playing only a handful of songs each night. He would eventually perform his first complete set of the tour at the June 28th show in Charlotte.

    Advertisement

    Toward the end of the trek, Lee set the internet ablaze by posting a full-frontal nude selfie on social media with no remorse. In fact, the drummer brought his affinity for exhibitionism to Mötley Crüe’s live show, catching flak after he encouraged audience members to expose themselves at several shows, as well as whipping out a real-live dachshund (wiener dog) from his pants in Los Angeles.

    Expect to catch Mötley Crüe on tour quite a bit in 2023 and 2024, as bassist Nikki Sixx recently told Entertainment Tonight that the band plans on playing roughly 120 shows during over the next couple years.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ghost mary on a cross billboard

Ghost's "Mary on a Cross" Cracks Billboard Hot 100 After Going Viral on TikTok

September 21, 2022

elder innate passage

Elder Announce New Album Innate Passage

September 21, 2022

steel panther 2022 new bassist

Steel Panther Announce New Bassist Ahead of Fall 2022 North American Tour

September 20, 2022

ozzy osbourne no 1 albums sales chart

Ozzy Osbourne's Patient No. 9 Earns Him First No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Stadium Tour Grosses $173.5 Million

Menu Shop Search Newsletter