Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Demi Lovato Rages at “HOLY FVCK” Tour Stop in Sacramento: Review and Setlist

Lovato played their first solo US concert of 2022 on September 22nd

demi lovato concert review
Demi Lovato, photo by Angelo Kritikos
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 23, 2022 | 12:31pm ET

    After months of anticipation and the release of a rock-centric new album, Demi Lovato played their first solo show on the US leg of their “HOLY FVCK” tour (grab tickets here) at Sacramento’s Hard Rock Live on Thursday night (September 22nd).

    Dressed in all red and supported by an incredible backing band, Lovato was in excellent form, showcasing her powerhouse vocals while proving they’re well-suited for just about any genre, be it the pop sound that comprised Lovato’s last several albums, or the heavier rock tone that persists on her 2022 entry Holy Fvck.

    First up was opener Dead Sara, a Los Angeles five-piece who ripped their way through a barrage of tracks that combined hard rock, punk, and grunge elements. Frontwoman Emily Armstrong — who also features on the Holy Fvck album standout “HELP ME” — is a natural bandleader with an amazing voice, and one of the best parts of the show was watching her interact with the crowd and banter between tracks.

    Advertisement

    Then it was time for the main event; various silhouettes of Lovato’s backing band were illuminated by strobes before the curtain dropped, revealing Lovato, guitar in hand, diving into a selection of tracks from the new album. “HOLY FVCK,” “FREAK,” “SUBSTANCE,” and “EAT ME” were all high-energy choices to begin the set.

    Lovato was backed by a phenomenal group of musicians — including Nita Strauss, the former live guitarist for rock legend Alice Cooper — and the four-piece band helped not just bring the new tracks to life, but reanimated some of Lovato’s essential pop entries.

    Advertisement

    demi lovato 10 songs
     Editor's Pick
    Demi Lovato in 10 Songs

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Mars Volta Concert Review

The Mars Volta Brought Fans Home at Their First Show in Ten Years: Review, Photos and Setlist

September 23, 2022

lil nas x radio city concert review

Lil Nas X Introduces the Man Behind the Meme at New York's Radio City: Review and Setlist

September 21, 2022

Porcupine Tree at Radio City Music Hall

Porcupine Tree Return to Radio City Music Hall on First Tour in 12 Years: Recap + Photos

September 20, 2022

Riot Fest 2022 recap photos

Riot Fest 2022 Stirs Up a Killer Weekend of Music with Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance and More: Recap and Photos

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Demi Lovato Rages at “HOLY FVCK” Tour Stop in Sacramento: Review and Setlist

Menu Shop Search Newsletter