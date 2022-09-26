Denzel Curry Announces Melt My Eyez See Your Future Deluxe Edition, Shares “X-Wing” Video: Watch

Denzel Curry is gearing up to release a re-vamp of his great March album Melt My Eyez See Your Future that features his Cold Blooded Soul Band — the 10-piece ensemble who helped make the Florida MC’s recent NPR Tiny Desk Concert and performance on The Tonight Show all the more captivating. Along with the announcement, Curry has shared a new music video for album highlight “X-Wing.”

Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Expanded Edition will premiere on a livestream concert this Thursday, September 29th, landing on all DSPs at midnight on the 30th. The deluxe version of the record includes the original setlist, plus re-worked versions of 10 of its tracks including “Walkin'” and “The Ills” that all feaeture the Cold Blooded Soul Band. While there’s no additional bonus tracks here, you’ll get yet another look into Curry’s genius with these live versions that have been recorded in one take. Pre-orders are ongoing.

The music video for “X-Wing” is a three-minute dose of futuristic film noir that references elements of anime and action movies, as Curry soars through the late-night scenery while driving the titular vehicle. Check out the Adrian Villagomez-directed clip below, and then keep scrolling to see the full tracklist and album art for Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Expanded Edition.

Curry still has a handful of dates left on his headlining tour in support of Melt My Eyez; grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Expanded Edition Artwork:

Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Expanded Edition Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Melt Session #1 (feat. Robert Glasper)

02. Walkin

03. Worst Comes to Worst

04. John Wayne (feat. Buzzy Lee)

05. The Last

06. Mental (feat. Saul Williams and Bridget Perez)

07. Troubles (feat. T-Pain)

08. Ain’t No Way (feat. 6LACK, Rico Nasty, and JID)

09. X-Wing

10. Angelz

11. The Smell of Death

12. Sanjuro (feat. 454)

13. Zatoichi (feat. slowthai)

14. The Ills

Disc 2

01. Melt Session #1 (Cold Blooded Soul Version)

02. Walkin (Cold Blooded Soul Version)

03. Worst Come To Worst (Cold Blooded Soul Version)

04. Mental (Cold Blooded Soul Version)

05. Troubles (Cold Blooded Soul Version)

06. Chrome Hearts (Cold Blooded Soul Version)

07. X-Wing (Cold Blooded Soul Version)

08. Angelz (Cold Blooded Soul Version)

09. Larger Than Life (Extended Edition)

10. The Ills (Cold Blooded Soul Version)