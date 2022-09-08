Dirty Honey recently kicked off a North American tour, and were just joined on the bill by Dorothy for the remainder of the outing. There’s a mutual admiration between the two acts, so touring together seems like fate.

The tour extends through an October 7th show in Santa Cruz, California, with tickets currently available via Ticketmaster. “It’s exciting,” Dirty Honey singer Marc LaBelle tells Heavy Consequence of the two acts hitting the road together. “We met Dorothy for the first time on a show in Charlotte, North Carolina, and she was nice enough to jump on a show with us when Wolfgang Van Halen had to drop out due to COVID.”

He continues, “There’s a ton of respect between both bands. I love her tunes, love what she’s doing, and we know a lot about her band already. She’s really the flag bearer for women in rock right now, so we’re just excited to get going.”

“It’s a total bromance tour. I love it!” adds Dorothy. “I’ve definitely been listening to them for a while, and we have mutual and mad respect. So, I’m really excited. And their fans are awesome. They gave us nothing but love in North Carolina. I feel like both our fans are going to get along, and we’ll just be one big rock and roll family.”

When there’s downtime on tour, you’ll likely catch LaBelle on his motorcycle, checking out the new surroundings.

“I just like riding,” he says. “I love the experience of being out in nature, riding through a beautiful road or park. That experience is something I really live for. It’s like being onstage. You’re very present and in the moment when you’re riding a motorcycle, playing hockey — all these very sensory overload experiences. I feel like my mind goes to a similar place during any of those things.”

Dorothy has some choice hobbies outside of performing, as well. “I’m really active, and I love to hike and run. I like to train,” she reveals. “I have a Muay Thai trainer. You’re in the present moment, and you forget about everything else that might be weighing on you. The reason I got started doing Muay Thai is because I wanted to feel good but also wanted to acquire another skill set in the marshal arts field.”

With both Dirty Honey and Dorothy bringing gritty rock ‘n’ roll to fans across the country, each act has a strong retort for the notion that “rock is dead,” as KISS’ Gene Simmons has claimed in recent years.

“I think there’s great music being made,” says LaBelle. “I heard somebody say the other day that rock used to be a language, and I think it is still a language. It’s just not happening on a massive scale. It’s not like this cultural movement that it was was in the ’70s and ’80s and early ’90s. It’s just different.”

“I think think it’s in a good place,” Dorothy adds. “I think it will always be in a good place. I remember when I was a teenager, picking up the Chili Peppers and Audioslave and all these rock bands, and here we are now making music. I talk to kids, 13 and 14-year-old girls, that are listening to AC/DC and Metallica, so thanks Stranger Things! But, I think rock is great. It will always be around, and it’s just a wonderful genre.”

See live video clips of both acts, as well as the remaining tour dates below. Pick up tickets here.

Dirty Honey Remaining 2022 North American Tour Dates:

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune ^

09/09 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^

09/11 – Billings, MT @ The Pub Station ^

09/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre ^

09/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^

09/16 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

09/17 – Waterloo, NY @ Del Lago Casino @

09/19 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda *

09/21 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC ^

09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob, WRIF Radio Show +

09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life +

09/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection ^

09/28 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge ^

09/30 – Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theatre AC ^

10/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag ^

10/02 – Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive ^

10/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ^

10/07 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

10/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival +

^ = Dorothy and Mac Saturn will support

* = Mac Saturn will support

@ = Dorothy will support

+ = festival date