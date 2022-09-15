Disclosure’s Howard Lawrence Drops Out of Tour to “Look After Myself”

Disclosure will head out on their next tour without Howard Lawrence so he can “take some time to look after myself.”

In a statement shared on social media on Thursday, September 15th, Lawrence said he has been “really struggling with being back on the road touring again” and thus won’t be joining his brother and fellow Disclosure member Guy on the duo’s scheduled Australian tour.

“Guy and I have been touring almost constantly for well over a decade now, and although I’ve had some of the best times of my life (for which I’ll be forever grateful), I’ve also always struggled with the intensity, jet lag, lack of routine and being away from my friends,” Howard Lawrence wrote. “This year I’ve done my absolute best to push through for you all, and have managed to play many, many shows, but sadly I’ve now hit a breaking point and really need to take some time to look after myself.”

He continued, “Guy (absolute soldier) will still be coming with the rest of our amazing team to deliver bangers to all you lovely ravers down under… I promise I’ll spend the time writing more songs for you all to make it for it.”



Howard Lawrence is the latest UK artist to pull out of scheduled shows in order to focus on their wellbeing. Earlier this week, Sam Fender canceled his remaining US tour dates to “look after” his mental health. Meanwhile, Artist of the Month alum Wet Leg cited “mental and physical health” issues after dropping out of shows in Denver and New Mexico.

Disclosure’s last full-length was their 2020 album ENERGY. It was followed by 2021’s Never Enough EP and a pair of singles released earlier this year: “Waterfall” with RAYE and the Zedd collaboration “You’ve Got to Let Go If You Want to Be Free.”

For the remainder of 2022, Disclosure have scheduled festival dates in the UK and Australia. See the full itinerary below; tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

A message from Howard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pL4dcDQXzg — Disclosure (@disclosure) September 15, 2022

Disclosure 2022 Tour Dates:

09/17 — Manchester, UK @ Return to the Depot

09/23 — Saint Kilda, AU @ Listen Out Melbourne

09/25 — Joondalup, AU @ Listen Out Perth

10/01 — Sydney, AU @ Listen Out Sydney

10/02 — Bowen Hills, AU @ Listen Out Brisbane

10/03 — Adelaide, AU @ Listen in Adelaide