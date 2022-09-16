Djo (Stranger Things’ Joe Keery) Releases New Album Decide: Stream

Joe Keery has released his second album as Djo, Decide. Listen to it below.

The follow-up to 2019’s Twenty Twenty, Decide found the Stranger Things star working with Adam Thein throughout the pandemic before recording at Sound Factory in Los Angeles. A press release describes the album as an “aural history of Keery’s late 20s,” and with that in mind, its first single begrudgingly accepts the uncomfortable developments that come with growing up.

“Change” marks Djo’s first new music since his 2020 one-off single “Keep Your Head Up.” Next month, he’ll perform at Austin City Limits.

Related Video

You can also catch Keery in Season 4 of Stranger Things, where music has similarly played an integral role.

Advertisement

It’s also worth noting that Keery isn’t the only Stranger Things actor to have a musical side-project. Next week, Maya Hawke will release her own new album, Moss, and Jamie Campbell Bower recently put out a sinister solo single called “I Am.” And Joseph Quinn has been doing his thing with Metallica.

Decide Artwork:

Decide Tracklist:

01. Runner

02. Gloom

03. Half Life

04. Fool

05. On and On

06. End of Beginning

07. I Want Your Video

08. Climax

09. Change

10. Is That All It Takes

11. Go For It

12. Figure You Out

13. Slither