Djo (Stranger Things’ Joe Keery) Releases New Album Decide: Stream

Joe Keery has released his second album as Djo, Decide. Listen to it below.
The follow-up to 2019’s Twenty Twenty, Decide found the Stranger Things star working with Adam Thein throughout the pandemic before recording at Sound Factory in Los Angeles. A press release describes the album as an “aural history of Keery’s late 20s,” and with that in mind, its first single begrudgingly accepts the uncomfortable developments that come with growing up.
“Change” marks Djo’s first new music since his 2020 one-off single “Keep Your Head Up.” Next month, he’ll perform at Austin City Limits.
You can also catch Keery in Season 4 of Stranger Things, where music has similarly played an integral role.
It’s also worth noting that Keery isn’t the only Stranger Things actor to have a musical side-project. Next week, Maya Hawke will release her own new album, Moss, and Jamie Campbell Bower recently put out a sinister solo single called “I Am.” And Joseph Quinn has been doing his thing with Metallica.
Decide Artwork:
Decide Tracklist:
01. Runner
02. Gloom
03. Half Life
04. Fool
05. On and On
06. End of Beginning
07. I Want Your Video
08. Climax
09. Change
10. Is That All It Takes
11. Go For It
12. Figure You Out
13. Slither