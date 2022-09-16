Menu
Djo (Stranger Things’ Joe Keery) Releases New Album Decide: Stream

Musician/actor's sophomore reveals his sophomore full-length

Djo, photo by Dana Trippe
September 16, 2022 | 10:08am ET

    Joe Keery has released his second album as DjoDecide. Listen to it below.

    The follow-up to 2019’s Twenty Twenty, Decide found the Stranger Things star working with Adam Thein throughout the pandemic before recording at Sound Factory in Los Angeles. A press release describes the album as an “aural history of Keery’s late 20s,” and with that in mind, its first single begrudgingly accepts the uncomfortable developments that come with growing up.

    “Change” marks Djo’s first new music since his 2020 one-off single “Keep Your Head Up.” Next month, he’ll perform at Austin City Limits.

    You can also catch Keery in Season 4 of Stranger Things, where music has similarly played an integral role.

    It’s also worth noting that Keery isn’t the only Stranger Things actor to have a musical side-project. Next week, Maya Hawke will release her own new album, Moss, and Jamie Campbell Bower recently put out a sinister solo single called “I Am.” And Joseph Quinn has been doing his thing with Metallica.

    Decide Artwork:

    DJO's artwork for Decide

    Decide Tracklist:
    01. Runner
    02. Gloom
    03. Half Life
    04. Fool
    05. On and On
    06. End of Beginning
    07. I Want Your Video
    08. Climax
    09. Change
    10. Is That All It Takes
    11. Go For It
    12. Figure You Out
    13. Slither

