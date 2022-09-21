Menu
Trailer for Documentary Now! Reveals Stone-Throwing, Monkey-Loving, Art-Making Season 4: Watch

Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, Cate Blanchett, and more star in the "53rd season"

Documentary Now! (IFC)
September 21, 2022 | 3:28pm ET

    Just under a month away from the return of the hit mockumentary series, IFC has revealed a trailer for Season 4 53 of Documentary Now!.

    Coming from co-creator Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas, the new season promises insights into the strange worlds of stone throwing competitions, monkey-obsessed documentarians, and the styles of hairdressers in a small coastal village. Along for the ride is an all-star cast including Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman), Nicholas Braun (Succession), August Diehl (Inglourious Basterds), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), John Rhys-Davies (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), and even Tom Jones.

    The newcomers join a number of returning Documentary Now! alum, including Armisen himself and Cate Blanchett, as well as Helen Mirren, who’s back as the series presenter.

    The new season (technically 4 but “in universe” 53) will debut with “Soldier of Illusion,” written by John Mulaney and starring Skarsgård and Braun, on October 19th on IFC and AMC+. Streamers will get a bonus episode on premiere day, with “Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport” (written by Meyers and starring Blanchett) also being released on AMC+. After that, fresh episodes will roll out on both platforms weekly on Wednesdays.

    Check out the new trailer for Documentary Now! below, followed by a logline for each of the new episodes.

