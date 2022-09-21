Menu
Dog the Bounty Hunter Predicts That “Like Hitler,” Biden Will “Commit Suicide” After Midterms

"Wait til November ... When the Republican Party wipes them out"

Dog the Bounty Hunter
Duane Chapman, photo via Getty Images
September 20, 2022 | 10:07pm ET

    Duane Chapman has gone from bounty hunter to evangelist speaker, and the results are as bad as you’d imagine. The television personality, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, opined at a recent Christian conference that President Biden, who he referred to as “little Hitler,” stole the 2020 election, but that Republicans would restore the rightful political balance after sweeping this year’s midterms. He then predicted that Biden would follow Hitler’s footsteps and commit suicide after his defeat.

    Chapman was speaking at the aptly titled Opening the Heavens conference when he made these remarks. Recounting to the audience that he asked God why he would allow Biden to win (or steal) the election, the bounty hunter explained that the “bad thing” happened in order to show “God’s manifestation.”

    “There’s nothing we could’ve done about it. Not at all,” Chapman said. “Yeah, he stoled [sic] it, because now, little Hitler, we are gonna show you God’s manifestation.”

    Chapman added: “Wait til November … When the Republican Party wipes them out… I told you this morning, little Hitler, and if you’ll remember, Hitler committed suicide. You know why? Because he was caught. And you know what’s gonna happen? They’re gonna catch these cheaters, and I’m not saying with my mouth or my tongue that he’s gonna commit suicide, but you never know.” On the last line, he flashed a smirk.

    Chapman’s latest reality TV project, Dog Unleashed, was canceled before it premiered after he was accused of using racist and homophobic language and carrying an illegal taser while filming in Virginia. Last year, the bounty hunter joined the search for Brian Laundrie, but later halted his work after injuring his ankle.

