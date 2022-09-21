Dog the Bounty Hunter Predicts That “Like Hitler,” Biden Will “Commit Suicide” After Midterms

Duane Chapman has gone from bounty hunter to evangelist speaker, and the results are as bad as you’d imagine. The television personality, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, opined at a recent Christian conference that President Biden, who he referred to as “little Hitler,” stole the 2020 election, but that Republicans would restore the rightful political balance after sweeping this year’s midterms. He then predicted that Biden would follow Hitler’s footsteps and commit suicide after his defeat.

Chapman was speaking at the aptly titled Opening the Heavens conference when he made these remarks. Recounting to the audience that he asked God why he would allow Biden to win (or steal) the election, the bounty hunter explained that the “bad thing” happened in order to show “God’s manifestation.”

“There’s nothing we could’ve done about it. Not at all,” Chapman said. “Yeah, he stoled [sic] it, because now, little Hitler, we are gonna show you God’s manifestation.”

Chapman added: “Wait til November … When the Republican Party wipes them out… I told you this morning, little Hitler, and if you’ll remember, Hitler committed suicide. You know why? Because he was caught. And you know what’s gonna happen? They’re gonna catch these cheaters, and I’m not saying with my mouth or my tongue that he’s gonna commit suicide, but you never know.” On the last line, he flashed a smirk.

Chapman’s latest reality TV project, Dog Unleashed, was canceled before it premiered after he was accused of using racist and homophobic language and carrying an illegal taser while filming in Virginia. Last year, the bounty hunter joined the search for Brian Laundrie, but later halted his work after injuring his ankle.

Here is Duane Chapman referring to President Biden as "little Hitler" while speaking during an earlier session of the conference. https://t.co/AozzfuqgbE pic.twitter.com/rhdj5a18Lp — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 20, 2022

Speaking at the "Opening The Heavens" conference, Duane Chapman (aka Dog the Bounty Hunter) declared that Republicans will wipe out the Democrats in the midterm elections and then Biden might commit suicide, just like Hitler did. pic.twitter.com/NW6zLXAVwH — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 20, 2022