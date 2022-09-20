Dropkick Murphys Announce 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Boston Shows

Dropkick Murphys have announced the 2023 hometown dates for their annual St. Patrick’s Day tour. They will be joined by a rotating lineup of Turnpike Troubadours, The Rumjacks, and Jesse Ahern.

The three-night run kicks off with back-to-back shows at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on March 17th and 18th, after which Dropkick Murphys will play House of Blues Boston. General ticket sales for the tour begin Friday, September 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Thursday, Sep 22nd at the same time (use code VENUE).

Ahead of the St. Patrick’s Day week run, Dropkick Murphys will release their new album This Machine Still Kills Fascists featuring the words of Woody Guthrie. It’s out on September 30th and pre-orders are ongoing.

In support of the LP, the band will embark on a US acoustic tour with Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern as openers. To open 2023, they’ll head out to the UK and Europe with Pennywise, The Rumjacks, and Jesse Ahern. See the full schedule below, and grab your seats for all those dates here.

Dropkick Murphys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

10/20 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts *

10/21 – Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium *

10/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Caesars Atlantic City – Circus Maximus *

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *

10/25 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

10/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

10/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts *

10/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

10/30 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre *

11/01 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater *

11/02 – Omaha, NE @ The Holland Center *

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre *

11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre *

11/06 – Silverado, CA @ Punk in the Park 2022

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre *

11/09 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

11/10 – Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre *

11/11 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort & Casino – Grande Expo Hall *

11/13 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

11/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre *

11/17 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theater *

11/18 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory *

11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

01/13 – Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Belfast $

01/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena &

01/16 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Newcastle City Hall +

01/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro +

01/18 – Stretford, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse +

01/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff +

01/21 – London, UK @ The SSE Arena, Wembley +

01/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham +

01/24 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal +

01/25 – Bruxelles, BE @ Forest National +

01/26 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall +

01/27 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle +

01/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falconer Hall +

01/30 – Warszawa, PL @ WARSAW EXPO XXI +

02/01 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle +

02/02 – Munich, DE @ Zenith +

02/03 – Munich, DE @ Zenith +

02/04 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle +

02/05 – Lido Di Jesolo, IT @ PalaInvent Jesolo +

02/07 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Sport Arena +

02/08 – Chemnitz, DE @ Messe Chemnitz/Chemnitz Arena +

02/10 – Paris, FR @ Zénith de Paris +

02/11 – Paris, FR @ Zénith de Paris +

02/12 – Saint-Herblain, FR @ Zenith Nantes Metropole +

02/14 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric HALLE +

02/15 – Hamburg-Nord, DE @ Hamburg Sport Hall +

02/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome +

02/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarkt Mannheim +

03/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall %

03/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall #

03/19 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues ^

* = w/ Jaime Wyatt and Jesse Ahern

$ = w/ The Rumjacks

& = w/ The Scratch and The Rumjacks

+ = w/ Pennywise, The Rumjacks, and Jesse Ahern

% = w/ Turnpike Troubadours and The Rumjacks

# = w/ Turnpike Troubadours and Jesse Ahern

^ = w/ The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern