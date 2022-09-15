Reddit Takes on Wall Street in Trailer for Docuseries Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga: Watch

A Reddit meme meets a hedge fund in the new trailer for Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga. The three-part docuseries premiers on Netflix September 28th.

“The pandemic hit. All these people were all of sudden interested in making money on the stock market,” one talking head says to open the trailer. We hear about GameStop, a “dying brick and mortar store,” and the hedge funds that shorted it, expecting it to fail. Then the Reddit board /r/WallStreetBets heard about the squeeze and decided to bet the other way. “The losses for short-sellers were in the tens of billions of dollars,” another person says.

Director Theo Love talks to a colorful cast of Redditors, including a man showing far too much chest hair who calls Elon Musk, “The big daddy.”

In a statement, Love said, “My crew and I had the privilege of interviewing some of the top economists, lawmakers, law enforcement, investors, fin-fluencers and architects of our modern financial system, while the online investing community was a treasure trove of amazing characters who had bet big on the short squeeze.”

Check out the trailer for Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga below. And if you can’t get enough of the story, just wait for the feature film based on the events starring Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan, and Paul Dano.