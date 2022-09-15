Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Reddit Takes on Wall Street in Trailer for Docuseries Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga: Watch

Coming to Netflix September 28th

netflix eat the rich gamestop trailer documentary watch stream release date
Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 15, 2022 | 2:45pm ET

    A Reddit meme meets a hedge fund in the new trailer for Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga. The three-part docuseries premiers on Netflix September 28th.

    “The pandemic hit. All these people were all of sudden interested in making money on the stock market,” one talking head says to open the trailer. We hear about GameStop, a “dying brick and mortar store,” and the hedge funds that shorted it, expecting it to fail. Then the Reddit board /r/WallStreetBets heard about the squeeze and decided to bet the other way. “The losses for short-sellers were in the tens of billions of dollars,” another person says.

    Director Theo Love talks to a colorful cast of Redditors, including a man showing far too much chest hair who calls Elon Musk, “The big daddy.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In a statement, Love said, “My crew and I had the privilege of interviewing some of the top economists, lawmakers, law enforcement, investors, fin-fluencers and architects of our modern financial system, while the online investing community was a treasure trove of amazing characters who had bet big on the short squeeze.”

    Check out the trailer for Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga below. And if you can’t get enough of the story, just wait for the  feature film based on the events starring Seth Rogen, Pete Davidson, Sebastian Stan, and Paul Dano.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

snl season 48 cast

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Four New Faces to Season 48 Cast

September 15, 2022

Bruce Springsteen Nebraska 40th anniversary vinyl me please reissue

Bruce Springsteen Announces Nebraska 40th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

September 15, 2022

rome and duddy winter moon tour dates tickets

Rome and Duddy Announce "Winter Moon Tour" Dates

September 15, 2022

sublime biopic movie news ska reggae punk rock alternative bud gaugh eric wilson

Sublime Are Getting a Biopic

September 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Reddit Takes on Wall Street in Trailer for Docuseries Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter