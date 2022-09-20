Menu
Elvis Costello Announces New York City Residency with Different Setlist Every Night

Playing 200 songs over the course of 10 nights

Elvis Costello, photo by Mark Seliger
September 20, 2022 | 1:20pm ET

    Last month, Elvis Costello revealed that he was cooking up a 10-night residency in New York City, during which he’d play a grand total of 200 different songs. That plan is finally coming to fruition, taking place from February 9th-22nd, 2023 at the Gramercy Theatre.

    Throughout the residency, each night will see Costello performing a unique setlist comprised of 20 songs. Half of those will be selected beforehand; the rest will be chosen on-the-spot. Costello explains further in a poem:

    For ten nights at the Gramercy Theatre
    I’ll name ten songs to set the scene
    I’ll play those ten and then ten more
    Shake off the old routine

    Each night will tell a different tale
    So come to one or come to all
    “100 Songs” is what I promise
    But twice that number is quite a haul

    I will start this stand alone, that’s fine
    Nights One to Five, the Feast Day of St. Valentine
    Steve Nieve will join me for Nights Six, Seven, Eight & Nine
    But what else may happen is a secret of mine
    Let’s just set up the chair or two and play
    In case some friends turn up along the way

    A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, September 22nd at 10:00 a.m. ET (use code VENUE), with a general on-sale following on Friday, September 23rd via Ticketmaster. See Costello’s full list of dates with each night’s planned setlist below.

    Related Video

    Costello reunited his first band Rusty on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonHe just wrapped up a tour with his current band The Imposters supporting their January album The Boy Named If.

    “100 Songs and More” Dates and Program
    02/09 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night One
    01. Welcome to the Working Week
    02. Hoover Factory
    03. Red Shoes
    04. Stranger In the House
    05. Poison Moon
    06. Wave a White Flag
    07. Radio Sweetheart
    08. Mystery Dance
    09. Cheap Reward
    10. Alison
    And At Least Ten More!

    02/10 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Two
    01. Jack of All Parades
    02. Watch Your Step
    03. Home Is Anywhere You Hang Your Head
    04. New Amsterdam
    05. Battered Old Bird
    06. Last Boat Leaving
    07. Little Palaces
    08. Red Cotton
    09. Sulphur to Sugarcane
    10. Sleep of the Just
    And At Least Ten More!

    02/11 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Three
    01. Complicated Shadows
    02. Less Than Zero
    03. The River In Reverse
    04. Bullets For The New-Born King
    05. We Are All Cowards Now
    06. She’s Pulling Out The Pin
    07. Stations Of The Cross
    08. Brilliant Mistake
    09. The Scarlet Tide
    10. That Day Is Done
    And At Least Ten More!

    02/13 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Four
    01. 45
    02. Stella Hurt
    03. Black & White World
    04. Ghost Train
    05. Church Underground
    06. God’s Comic
    07. Suit Of Lights
    08. Jimmie Standing In the Rain
    09. Dr. Watson, I Presume
    10. I Want to Vanish
    And At Least Ten More!

    02/14 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Five
    01. I Hope You’re Happy Now
    02. Watch Your Step
    03. Blue Chair
    04. Dishonour the Stars
    05. Toledo
    06. High Fidelity
    07. Stripping Paper
    08. Riot Act
    09. Beyond Belief
    10. Indoor Fireworks
    And At Least Ten More!

    02/16 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Six
    01. Accidents Will Happen
    02. Just a Memory
    03. Suspect My Tears
    04. The Loved Ones
    05. Motel Matches
    06. All Grown Up
    07. Long Honeymoon
    08. You Shouldn’t Look at Me That Way
    09. Veronica
    10. God Give Me Strength
    And At Least Ten More!

    02/17 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Seven
    01. Shot with His Own Gun
    02. Still
    03. When I Was Cruel No.2
    04. The Whirlwind
    05. Isabelle In Tears
    06. Town Cryer
    07. I’ll Wear It Proudly
    08. The Comedians
    09. My Dark Life
    10. This House Is Empty Now
    And At Least Ten More!

    02/19 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Eight
    01. Talking In the Dark
    02. London’s Brilliant Parade
    03. I’m In the Mood Again
    04. So Like Candy
    05. He’s Given Me Things
    06. Almost Blue
    07. I Still Have That Other Girl
    08. Favorite Hour
    09. April 5th.
    10. The Birds Will Still Be Singing
    And At Least Ten More!

    02/20 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Nine
    01. In the Darkest Place
    02. All This Useless Beauty
    03. Hey Clock-face
    04. You’ll Never Be a Man
    05. The Last Confession of Vivian Whip
    06. Country Darkness
    07. Deep Dark Truthful Mirror
    08. Shipbuilding
    09. All the Rage
    10. Couldn’t Call It Unexpected No. 4
    And At Least Ten More!

    02/22 – Finale – Night Ten
    01. Radio Radio
    02. Greenshirt
    03. Hetty O’Hara Confidential
    04. Everyday I Write the Book
    05. The Boy Named If
    06. Lipstick Vogue
    07. Watching the Detectives
    08. What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?
    09. Man Out of Time
    10. I Want You
    And At Least Ten More!

Consequence
Elvis Costello Announces New York City Residency with Different Setlist Every Night

