Elvis Costello Announces New York City Residency with Different Setlist Every Night

Last month, Elvis Costello revealed that he was cooking up a 10-night residency in New York City, during which he’d play a grand total of 200 different songs. That plan is finally coming to fruition, taking place from February 9th-22nd, 2023 at the Gramercy Theatre.
Throughout the residency, each night will see Costello performing a unique setlist comprised of 20 songs. Half of those will be selected beforehand; the rest will be chosen on-the-spot. Costello explains further in a poem:
For ten nights at the Gramercy Theatre
I’ll name ten songs to set the scene
I’ll play those ten and then ten more
Shake off the old routine
Each night will tell a different tale
So come to one or come to all
“100 Songs” is what I promise
But twice that number is quite a haul
I will start this stand alone, that’s fine
Nights One to Five, the Feast Day of St. Valentine
Steve Nieve will join me for Nights Six, Seven, Eight & Nine
But what else may happen is a secret of mine
Let’s just set up the chair or two and play
In case some friends turn up along the way
A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, September 22nd at 10:00 a.m. ET (use code VENUE), with a general on-sale following on Friday, September 23rd via Ticketmaster. See Costello’s full list of dates with each night’s planned setlist below.
Costello reunited his first band Rusty on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He just wrapped up a tour with his current band The Imposters supporting their January album The Boy Named If.
“100 Songs and More” Dates and Program
02/09 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night One
01. Welcome to the Working Week
02. Hoover Factory
03. Red Shoes
04. Stranger In the House
05. Poison Moon
06. Wave a White Flag
07. Radio Sweetheart
08. Mystery Dance
09. Cheap Reward
10. Alison
And At Least Ten More!
02/10 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Two
01. Jack of All Parades
02. Watch Your Step
03. Home Is Anywhere You Hang Your Head
04. New Amsterdam
05. Battered Old Bird
06. Last Boat Leaving
07. Little Palaces
08. Red Cotton
09. Sulphur to Sugarcane
10. Sleep of the Just
And At Least Ten More!
02/11 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Three
01. Complicated Shadows
02. Less Than Zero
03. The River In Reverse
04. Bullets For The New-Born King
05. We Are All Cowards Now
06. She’s Pulling Out The Pin
07. Stations Of The Cross
08. Brilliant Mistake
09. The Scarlet Tide
10. That Day Is Done
And At Least Ten More!
02/13 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Four
01. 45
02. Stella Hurt
03. Black & White World
04. Ghost Train
05. Church Underground
06. God’s Comic
07. Suit Of Lights
08. Jimmie Standing In the Rain
09. Dr. Watson, I Presume
10. I Want to Vanish
And At Least Ten More!
02/14 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Five
01. I Hope You’re Happy Now
02. Watch Your Step
03. Blue Chair
04. Dishonour the Stars
05. Toledo
06. High Fidelity
07. Stripping Paper
08. Riot Act
09. Beyond Belief
10. Indoor Fireworks
And At Least Ten More!
02/16 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Six
01. Accidents Will Happen
02. Just a Memory
03. Suspect My Tears
04. The Loved Ones
05. Motel Matches
06. All Grown Up
07. Long Honeymoon
08. You Shouldn’t Look at Me That Way
09. Veronica
10. God Give Me Strength
And At Least Ten More!
02/17 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Seven
01. Shot with His Own Gun
02. Still
03. When I Was Cruel No.2
04. The Whirlwind
05. Isabelle In Tears
06. Town Cryer
07. I’ll Wear It Proudly
08. The Comedians
09. My Dark Life
10. This House Is Empty Now
And At Least Ten More!
02/19 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Eight
01. Talking In the Dark
02. London’s Brilliant Parade
03. I’m In the Mood Again
04. So Like Candy
05. He’s Given Me Things
06. Almost Blue
07. I Still Have That Other Girl
08. Favorite Hour
09. April 5th.
10. The Birds Will Still Be Singing
And At Least Ten More!
02/20 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Nine
01. In the Darkest Place
02. All This Useless Beauty
03. Hey Clock-face
04. You’ll Never Be a Man
05. The Last Confession of Vivian Whip
06. Country Darkness
07. Deep Dark Truthful Mirror
08. Shipbuilding
09. All the Rage
10. Couldn’t Call It Unexpected No. 4
And At Least Ten More!
02/22 – Finale – Night Ten
01. Radio Radio
02. Greenshirt
03. Hetty O’Hara Confidential
04. Everyday I Write the Book
05. The Boy Named If
06. Lipstick Vogue
07. Watching the Detectives
08. What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?
09. Man Out of Time
10. I Want You
And At Least Ten More!