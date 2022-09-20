Elvis Costello Announces New York City Residency with Different Setlist Every Night

Last month, Elvis Costello revealed that he was cooking up a 10-night residency in New York City, during which he’d play a grand total of 200 different songs. That plan is finally coming to fruition, taking place from February 9th-22nd, 2023 at the Gramercy Theatre.

Throughout the residency, each night will see Costello performing a unique setlist comprised of 20 songs. Half of those will be selected beforehand; the rest will be chosen on-the-spot. Costello explains further in a poem:

For ten nights at the Gramercy Theatre

I’ll name ten songs to set the scene

I’ll play those ten and then ten more

Shake off the old routine

Each night will tell a different tale

So come to one or come to all

“100 Songs” is what I promise

But twice that number is quite a haul

I will start this stand alone, that’s fine

Nights One to Five, the Feast Day of St. Valentine

Steve Nieve will join me for Nights Six, Seven, Eight & Nine

But what else may happen is a secret of mine

Let’s just set up the chair or two and play

In case some friends turn up along the way

A Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, September 22nd at 10:00 a.m. ET (use code VENUE), with a general on-sale following on Friday, September 23rd via Ticketmaster. See Costello’s full list of dates with each night’s planned setlist below.

Costello reunited his first band Rusty on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He just wrapped up a tour with his current band The Imposters supporting their January album The Boy Named If.

“100 Songs and More” Dates and Program

02/09 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night One

01. Welcome to the Working Week

02. Hoover Factory

03. Red Shoes

04. Stranger In the House

05. Poison Moon

06. Wave a White Flag

07. Radio Sweetheart

08. Mystery Dance

09. Cheap Reward

10. Alison

And At Least Ten More!

02/10 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Two

01. Jack of All Parades

02. Watch Your Step

03. Home Is Anywhere You Hang Your Head

04. New Amsterdam

05. Battered Old Bird

06. Last Boat Leaving

07. Little Palaces

08. Red Cotton

09. Sulphur to Sugarcane

10. Sleep of the Just

And At Least Ten More!

02/11 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Three

01. Complicated Shadows

02. Less Than Zero

03. The River In Reverse

04. Bullets For The New-Born King

05. We Are All Cowards Now

06. She’s Pulling Out The Pin

07. Stations Of The Cross

08. Brilliant Mistake

09. The Scarlet Tide

10. That Day Is Done

And At Least Ten More!

02/13 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Four

01. 45

02. Stella Hurt

03. Black & White World

04. Ghost Train

05. Church Underground

06. God’s Comic

07. Suit Of Lights

08. Jimmie Standing In the Rain

09. Dr. Watson, I Presume

10. I Want to Vanish

And At Least Ten More!

02/14 – Elvis Costello Solo – Night Five

01. I Hope You’re Happy Now

02. Watch Your Step

03. Blue Chair

04. Dishonour the Stars

05. Toledo

06. High Fidelity

07. Stripping Paper

08. Riot Act

09. Beyond Belief

10. Indoor Fireworks

And At Least Ten More!

02/16 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Six

01. Accidents Will Happen

02. Just a Memory

03. Suspect My Tears

04. The Loved Ones

05. Motel Matches

06. All Grown Up

07. Long Honeymoon

08. You Shouldn’t Look at Me That Way

09. Veronica

10. God Give Me Strength

And At Least Ten More!

02/17 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Seven

01. Shot with His Own Gun

02. Still

03. When I Was Cruel No.2

04. The Whirlwind

05. Isabelle In Tears

06. Town Cryer

07. I’ll Wear It Proudly

08. The Comedians

09. My Dark Life

10. This House Is Empty Now

And At Least Ten More!

02/19 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Eight

01. Talking In the Dark

02. London’s Brilliant Parade

03. I’m In the Mood Again

04. So Like Candy

05. He’s Given Me Things

06. Almost Blue

07. I Still Have That Other Girl

08. Favorite Hour

09. April 5th.

10. The Birds Will Still Be Singing

And At Least Ten More!

02/20 – Elvis Costello with Steve Nieve – Night Nine

01. In the Darkest Place

02. All This Useless Beauty

03. Hey Clock-face

04. You’ll Never Be a Man

05. The Last Confession of Vivian Whip

06. Country Darkness

07. Deep Dark Truthful Mirror

08. Shipbuilding

09. All the Rage

10. Couldn’t Call It Unexpected No. 4

And At Least Ten More!

02/22 – Finale – Night Ten

01. Radio Radio

02. Greenshirt

03. Hetty O’Hara Confidential

04. Everyday I Write the Book

05. The Boy Named If

06. Lipstick Vogue

07. Watching the Detectives

08. What If I Can’t Give You Anything But Love?

09. Man Out of Time

10. I Want You

And At Least Ten More!