2022 Emmy Award Winners: Who Will Win Big This Year? [Updating Live]

Kenan Thompson hosts the 74th annual Emmy Awards, beginning at 8:00 PM ET

September 12, 2022 | 7:30pm ET

    The 2022 Emmy Awards represent, in some ways, a wild range of diversity in terms of the people and projects being nominated. A Korean language dystopian thriller nominated for Best Drama Series? An honest-to-god broadcast comedy about schoolteachers, created by its Black star, not just nominated but arguably a frontrunner in several categories? Jennifer Coolidge on the verge of getting an actual dang Emmy? Pretty exciting times.

    Of course, there’s every chance that the ultimate winners on Monday evening could hew closer to the TV Academy’s long-standing tradition of honoring more familiar shows, as already witnessed by 2020 drama winner Succession being the nominations count leader.

    But the potential for chaos is real this year, whether it be the possibility of Ted Lasso repeating last year’s successes, Stranger Things making a comeback after arguably its strongest season to date, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey getting the recognition she’s deserved for decades, or Better Call Saul finally, finally breaking its no-win streak after literally 46 nominations across six seasons.

    Whether it ends up being the most boring or the most fascinating Emmys in years, we’ll be watching and updating the below list, live. The 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBC.

    Drama Series

    Better Call Saul
    Euphoria
    Ozark
    Severance
    Squid Game
    Stranger Things
    Succession
    Yellowjackets

    Comedy Series

    Abbott Elementary
    Barry
    Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Hacks
    Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Only Murders in the Building
    Ted Lasso
    What We Do in the Shadows

    Limited Series

    Dopesick
    The Dropout
    Inventing Anna
    Pam & Tommy
    The White Lotus

    Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

    Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
    Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
    Elle Fanning, The Great
    Issa Rae, Insecure
    Jean Smart, Hacks

    Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

    Donald Glover, Atlanta
    Bill Hader, Barry
    Nicholas Hoult, The Great
    Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
    Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
    Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

    Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

    Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

    Colin Firth, The Staircase
    Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
    Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
    WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
    Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
    Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

