2022 Emmy Award Winners: Who Will Win Big This Year? [Updating Live]

The 2022 Emmy Awards represent, in some ways, a wild range of diversity in terms of the people and projects being nominated. A Korean language dystopian thriller nominated for Best Drama Series? An honest-to-god broadcast comedy about schoolteachers, created by its Black star, not just nominated but arguably a frontrunner in several categories? Jennifer Coolidge on the verge of getting an actual dang Emmy? Pretty exciting times.

Of course, there’s every chance that the ultimate winners on Monday evening could hew closer to the TV Academy’s long-standing tradition of honoring more familiar shows, as already witnessed by 2020 drama winner Succession being the nominations count leader.

But the potential for chaos is real this year, whether it be the possibility of Ted Lasso repeating last year’s successes, Stranger Things making a comeback after arguably its strongest season to date, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey getting the recognition she’s deserved for decades, or Better Call Saul finally, finally breaking its no-win streak after literally 46 nominations across six seasons.

Whether it ends up being the most boring or the most fascinating Emmys in years, we’ll be watching and updating the below list, live. The 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBC.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy