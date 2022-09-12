2022 Emmy Award Winners: Who Will Win Big This Year? [Updating Live]

The 2022 Emmy Awards represent, in some ways, a wild range of diversity in terms of the people and projects being nominated. A Korean language dystopian thriller nominated for Best Drama Series? An honest-to-god broadcast comedy about schoolteachers, created by its Black star, not just nominated but arguably a frontrunner in several categories? Jennifer Coolidge on the verge of getting an actual dang Emmy? Pretty exciting times.
Of course, there’s every chance that the ultimate winners on Monday evening could hew closer to the TV Academy’s long-standing tradition of honoring more familiar shows, as already witnessed by 2020 drama winner Succession being the nominations count leader.
But the potential for chaos is real this year, whether it be the possibility of Ted Lasso repeating last year’s successes, Stranger Things making a comeback after arguably its strongest season to date, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey getting the recognition she’s deserved for decades, or Better Call Saul finally, finally breaking its no-win streak after literally 46 nominations across six seasons.
Whether it ends up being the most boring or the most fascinating Emmys in years, we’ll be watching and updating the below list, live. The 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Kenan Thompson, begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBC.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Limited Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy