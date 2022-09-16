Evan Peters Dons Aviator Glasses in Trailer for Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series: Watch

Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer murdered and dismembered 17 boys and men. Ryan Murphy will bring the unbelievable story to the small screen in his upcoming Netflix true crime show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and today, you can see American Horror Story veteran Evan Peters embody the Milwaukee Monster himself. The 10-episode limited series premieres September 21st.

The trailer opens with Peters’ Dahmer heading to his apartment with an unsuspecting young man. “What is that smell?” the guest asks — we have a few guesses — before his sinister host locks the door and the scene fades to black. As the trailer progresses, we see increasingly disturbing vignettes of Dahmer’s gruesome habits, hinting at the cannibalism and necrophilia that made his murders all the more shocking.

Monster will be told primarily through the point of view of Dahmer’s victims, and will reportedly take place from the 1960s to the 1990s, when he was beaten to death by a fellow inmate while serving 16 life imprisonment sentences. Aside from the murders, Monster will also explore how the police in Dahmer’s home state of Wisconsin failed to appropriately investigate the killer’s crimes, allowing him to continue his spree.

Along with Peters, Monster will star Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald as Dahmer’s father Lionel and stepmother Shari. Its cast also includes Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer, Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland, Penelope Ann Miller as Joyce Dahmer, Michael Beach as Detective Murphy, and Colby French as Detective Kennedy. Watch the trailer for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story below.

Murphy’s other recent projects as of late include the American Horror Story spinoff anthology series American Horror Stories, which returned with Installment 2 back in July, as well as The Andy Warhol Diaries, a docuseries about the iconic late artist. Both of those are streaming on Netflix, too.