Ezra Miller Believed They Were “The Next Messiah,” Would “Lead An Indigenous Revolution”

More details have emerged about Ezra Miller’s troubling behavior, with a new report revealing that The Flash actor’s patterned “ebb and flow relationship with mental health” and alleged bouts with “illusions of grandeur” escalated to the point of believing to be “the next Messiah.”

The report from Vanity Fair examines the tenuous history of Miller’s mental health crises through the experiences of over a dozen close contacts, who referred to their time with the actor as a “nonconsensual emotional BDSM relationship” and “every interaction with Ezra is an altercation.” Some sources suggest the actor first began to spiral following their parent’s divorce in 2019, but others point to the initial fan-choking incident in Iceland in April 2020. At that time, Miller had hired North Dakota medicine man Jasper Young Bear as a spiritual adviser who told the actor they were “the movement—that he was the next Messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons out to kill him.” The report also notes early on that several interviewees misgendered the actor, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns but “is said not to insist on they/them pronouns in private.”

While in Iceland, Miller apparently embedded themself into younger crowds by talking about the “metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah” while making outlandish offers to aspiring artists that never materialized. “‘You’re going to be in my band, and I’m going to produce your album and you can run my music studio,'” one source recalled. “Whether they were visual artists, DJs, kids that were in college — or sometimes kids who might have been homeless — he would recruit them in a period of vulnerability, and promise them all of these things.”

Miller fed into the messianic myth by sometimes referring to themself as both Jesus and the devil, and even included the lore of their DCEU counterpart, claiming “that The Flash is the one who brings the multiverses together just like Jesus.” Their fable deepened when Miller recruited non-binary environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes to the actor’s Vermont farm, informally dubbed “The Mountain.” An elaborate narrative was allegedly concocted that claimed, “Ezra is Jesus, and Tokata’s an apocalyptic Native American spider goddess, and their union is supposed to bring about the apocalypse. And that’s the ‘real’ reason everyone is so opposed to them being together.”

The story was verified by Iron Eyes’s mother, Jumping Eagle, who said, “[Miller] say[s] they are some kind of messiah, and they’re going to lead an Indigenous revolution.” (The parents of Tokata Iron Eyes, an 18-year-old, sought a protective order against the actor, who they said began an inappropriate relationship with Iron Eyes when they were 12 years old.)

Jumping Eagle responded to the fallout from her protective order against Miller by saying “If somebody pisses off Ezra, they’re transphobic or a transphobic Nazi. Because we’re trying to protect our daughter and we’re trying to point out what Ezra’s done to harm our daughter, now we’re ‘transphobic.'”

At The Mountain, Miller reportedly kept a heavy arsenal of firearms that included a flame thrower, multiple AK-47s, and the bow-and-arrow from their debut feature film, We Need to Talk About Kevin. Miller’s rep clarified that “all firearms and ammunition are registered, legal, and locked in an out-of-the-way location,” but other sources shared several questionable situations like Miller “burning sage out of the barrel of an AR-15 and waving it around while singing” or the actor bringing a gun to a meeting with the case worker for their mental health evaluation.