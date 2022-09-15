Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Father John Misty Unveils New Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

The six-song set includes a cover of Stevie Wonder's "Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)"

father john misty live at electric lady
Father John Misty (photo courtesy of artist)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 15, 2022 | 9:09am ET

    Father John Misty has shared a new EP recorded live at New York’s famed Electric Lady Studios.

    At six tracks, Live at Electric Lady sees J. Tillman play five songs from his latest album Chloë and the Next 20th Century, plus a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever),” at the recording studio Jimi Hendrix made famous. Father John Misty’s EP is the latest in a series of projects recorded at the New York City studio exclusively for Spotify — Remi Wolf shared her own Live at Electric Lady EP last month.

    Since releasing Chloë and the Next 20th Century earlier this year, FJM has performed “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and “Buddy’s Rendezvous” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The latter track also received the cover treatment from Lana Del Rey.

    Related Video

    Father John Misty also has a laundry list of tour dates coming up; grab tickets to all of his upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Live at Electric Lady Artwork:

    father john misty live at electric lady artwork

    Live at Electric Lady Tracklist:
    1. We Could Be Strangers
    2. (Everything But) Her Love
    3. Goodbye Mr. Blue
    4. Buddy’s Rendezvous
    5. The Next 20th Century
    6. I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)

Around The Web

Latest Stories

in flames foregone

In Flames Announce New Album, Unveil "Foregone Pt. 1": Stream

September 15, 2022

indy yelich threads lorde's younger sister watch listen stream

Lorde's Younger Sister Indy Yelich O'Connor Releases Debut Single "Threads": Stream

September 15, 2022

whitmer thomas everything that feels good is bad indie rock music news

Whitmer Thomas Ponders Why "Everything that Feels Good Is Bad" on New Single: Stream

September 14, 2022

brant bjork solo album

Brant Bjork (Kyuss) Unveils "Bread for Butter" Featuring Nick Oliveri: Stream

September 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Father John Misty Unveils New Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter