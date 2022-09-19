Clint Worthington’s Favorite Films of the Last 15 Years

It’s Consequence’s 15th anniversary, and all September long we’ll be publishing a series of retrospective pieces encompassing our publication’s own history — and the entertainment landscape in general. Today, Senior Writer Clint Worthington runs down his favorite movies of the last 15 years.

As I write this, it’s the day after my seven-year anniversary of writing for Consequence. That’s nearly half of its 15-year existence, spanning hundreds of reviews, interviews, features, news items, listicles, rankings, and scores of other pieces. Film critics age in dog years; every year feels like seven. There’s always more to watch — something new to evaluate, something old to celebrate.

I have a great deal of affection for this place, even as editors, managers, and fellow writers come and go while I stick around. It’s the first paid outlet I’ve ever written for — the one that taught me how to format and frame a review, how to think about film in ways beyond “that was good” or “that was bad.” I’ve made lifelong friends here, and grown my own craft as I’ve developed my appreciation for the art of filmmaking.

All of this is to say that, as long as I’ve written for Consequence, the world of cinema has grown and changed — expanded in some ways, contracted frustratingly in others. But for all the crowing about superheroes and streaming and the gasping choke of commerce impacting the moviegoing landscape, great movies still peek out into the light like a flower through pavement.

Here are the fifteen films I treasure most that were released during the first fifteen years of Consequence (long may she reign). And, because I’m greedy, a second (or third or fourth or fifth) movie to pair them with — just in case you don’t want the lights to come up quite yet.