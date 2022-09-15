Wren Graves’ Favorite Songs of the Last 15 Years

It’s Consequence’s 15th anniversary, and all September long we’ll be publishing retrospective pieces informed by our publication’s own history — and the entertainment landscape in general. Today, News Editor Wren Graves runs down his favorite tracks of the last 15 years.

A good song is a good song, but a favorite song is a moment in time: The number one track on a cross-country road trip; the first dance at a wedding; the long hospital playlist that still didn’t cover 19 hours in labor. I’ve changed a lot over the last 15 years, and music has been there every step of the way, melody and memory hand in hand.

Critics sometimes put on a mask of objectivity, but I can’t pretend that this collection of songs has anything to do with words like “greatest” or “best.” As someone who lives their life with headphones on, it’s dangerously close to a diary. Check out my favorite songs from the last 15 years below.